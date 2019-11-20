Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Development of Ayurveda and Yoga in Ukraine as a Special Trend in Human Health Maintenance and Improvement'

On Wednesday, November 20, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Development of Ayurveda and Yoga in Ukraine as a Special Trend in Human Health Maintenance and Improvement" on the implementation of a range of initiatives of the Indian government as well as Indian and Ukrainian companies for the promotion of Ayurvedic medicine and yoga on Ukraine. Participants: Ambassador of the Republic of India to Ukraine Partha Satpathy, Board Chairman of the Ukrainian Association of Ayurveda-Yoga Kundan Sandwar (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.