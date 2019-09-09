Reform of Security Service of Ukraine: Presentation of Bill on Dismantlement of Departments on Combating Corruption and Economics Protection

On Monday, September 9, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference "Reform of Security Service of Ukraine: Presentation of Bill on Dismantlement of Departments on Combating Corruption and Economics Protection". Participating will be MPs from Holos Party Oleksandr Ustynov and Roman Kostenko, representatives of business and public circles (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation.