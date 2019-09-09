Video

09:55 09.09.2019

Reform of Security Service of Ukraine: Presentation of Bill on Dismantlement of Departments on Combating Corruption and Economics Protection

1 min read

On Monday, September 9, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference "Reform of Security Service of Ukraine: Presentation of Bill on Dismantlement of Departments on Combating Corruption and Economics Protection". Participating will be MPs from Holos Party Oleksandr Ustynov and Roman Kostenko, representatives of business and public circles (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

Funeral bouquet Yatsenyuk and brawl in parliament

LATEST

How Cabinet of Ministers Can Save UAH 120 bln per Year. High-Speed Victories for Ukrainian Infrastructure: Ukrzaliznytsia, Cars, Sea, Roads, Aviation

Parliament Can Work Better - Holos Proposes Legislative Changes on Verkhovna Rada's Work'

Discussion of Petition on the Ban on Antibiotics in Agriculture Initiated by EPIKUR Brand

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference about creation of electronic assistant - chat bot for Verkhovna Rada MPs of new convocation

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainian Investment Championship: Winners, Participants and Lessons'

Orthodox Jewish Chamber Of Commerce (NEW York) asks Ukrainian president Zelensky to clean up local corruption in Uman

Corruption Scandal in Uman: Will Netanyahu's Visit Help Bring to Reason Bribe Takers

Presentation of the scientific monograph "The Theoretical Basis of Intentional Homicide Investigation: Penal Provisions, Criminalistical and Psychological Aspects. Psychological Profile of a Serial Killer"

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled "Results of Annual Order of St. Panteleimon Awards to Prominent Scientists, Doctors, Public Figures, Philanthropists, Religious Leaders for Professionalism and Mercy"

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Violation of Ukraine's Laws by Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund and NBU when Selling RWS Bank to Ruslan Demchak'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD