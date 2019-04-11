Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Monitoring of Electoral Moods of Ukrainians'

On Thursday, April 11, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference titled "Monitoring of Electoral Moods of Ukrainians" after a poll held from April 5 to April 10, 2019, to assess the situation in the country, presidential ratings of the second round, motives behind the voting and expectations from the elections. Some 3,000 people were polled. Participants include Head of the Rating Sociological Group Oleksiy Antypovych, Deputy Director of the Rating Sociological Group Liubomyr Mysiv (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. More details by phone: +38 (097) 578 68 68, + 38 (095) 578 6868, www.ratinggroup.ua.