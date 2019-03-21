Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Threat of shutdown of Ukrainian water utilities buying electricity from state-run enterprise Ukrinterenergo'

On Thursday, March 21, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "Threat of shutdown of Ukrainian water utilities buying electricity from 'last hope' supplier state-run enterprise Ukrinterenergo" on the activity of Ukraine's National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) making enterprises go bankrupt. This can lead to their shutdown and, as a result, to an environmental disaster. Participants include: Vice-President of the Association UkrVodokanalEkologia Olha Babiy, Director of the Association Oleksandr Shkin, Deputy Director General of municipal enterprise DOR Aulsky Vodovod Vitaly Neopriatny, Director of Investment and Prospective Development of municipal enterprise Voda Donbasa Viktor Zavodovsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with editorial IDs on the spot.