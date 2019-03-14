Video

13:30 14.03.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by #TeamPoroshenko public initiative on 'Ukraine's Energy Independence as a Basis for National Security'

1 min read

On Friday, March 15, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference by #TeamPoroshenko public initiative on the subject: "Ukraine's Energy Independence as a Basis for National Security." Participants include President of the Youth Center of the Atlantic Council of Ukraine Oksana Hryhoryeva, public figures Fedor Hubenkov and Ruslan Synehub (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation by phone: (067) 277 2060.

Interfax-Ukraine
