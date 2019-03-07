Video

14:19 07.03.2019

Press conference entitled "Unification of our Sound Opposition Forces is in the Interests of the Whole Country's Voters"

Today, March 7, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Unification of our Sound Opposition Forces is in the Interests of the Whole Country's Voters" with the participation of Ukrainian MP, presidential candidate of Ukraine from Opposition Bloc – Peace and Development Party Oleksandr Vilkul (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

