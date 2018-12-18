Over Three Million Families to Receive in Their Post Boxes 'Invoices from the State' from Which They Will Learn How Much 'Free' Medicine, Education, and Salaries of Government Officials Cost

On Tuesday, December 18, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Over Three Million Families to Receive in Their Post Boxes 'Invoices from the State' from Which They Will Learn How Much 'Free' Medicine, Education, and Salaries of Government Officials Cost." Participating will be Dmytro Boyarchuk, Executive Director of the Case Ukraine Center for Social Research, an expert of the Price of the State project; and Valeriy Makovetsky, head of the Foxtrot Group of Companies, chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Foxtrot retail network.