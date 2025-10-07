Interfax-Ukraine
Video
12:30 07.10.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Challenges for business in employment during wartime: Solutions for personnel market through training and retraining'

1 min read
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Challenges for business in employment during wartime: Solutions for personnel market through training and retraining'

On Tuesday, October 7, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Challenges for business in employment during wartime: Solutions for personnel market through training and retraining." Organizer is the Entrepreneurship Development Fund.

Participants include Chairman of the Board of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund Andriy Hapon; Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Dmytro Zavhorodny; Deputy Director of the Department of Employment Policy Implementation of the Public Employment Service Olena Melnyk; Advisor for the Implementation of GIZ Projects Mykyta Kuleshov; Director General of robota.ua Valeriy Reshetniak; Director of Human Resources of Astarta-Kyiv agrarian holding Svitlana Mozhova; moderator – First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund Valeriy Maiboroda (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration by 1700 on October 6, 2025, for confirmation it is necessary to indicate the name, surname, name of the publication, contact phone number to the email: [email protected].

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Reproductive medicine in Ukraine is under threat: Why bill No. 13683 undermines patients' interests and reputation of state'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainian education on scales of public opinion: hopes and doubts'

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'What does analysis of indicators of draft State Budget for next year indicate?"

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainian premiere of Children on Fire film'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The Ministry of Environment has doubled the destruction of protected forests in national parks'

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Is the war turning into an endgame?''

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ministry of Veterans Affairs misleading Bern Convention Committee on Markhalivka forest clearance for military cemetery'

Vehicle carrying soldiers, TV Channel 5 war correspondent detonates magnetic mine near Pokrovsk, all survive

Strengthening energy sustainability of communities via distributed generation in Ukraine

History as weapon amid modern aggression and challenges for Ukraine and Europe

AD
AD