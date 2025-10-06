Interfax-Ukraine
13:00 06.10.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainian education on scales of public opinion: hopes and doubts'

On Monday, October 6, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Ukrainian education on scales of public opinion: hopes and doubts."

The results of a representative public survey on the organization of the educational process under martial law, corruption risks during the 2025 enrollment campaign, and trust in education authorities will be presented. The survey was conducted as part of the all-Ukrainian public opinion monitoring on education, which is conducted annually by the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine in conjunction with the Association of Political Psychologists of Ukraine.

Participants include Director of the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine, Corresponding Member of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine Mykola Sliusarevsky; Vice President of the Association of Political Psychologists of Ukraine, Deputy Director for Scientific and Methodological Work of the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine, PhD in Psychological Sciences Svitlana Chunikhina (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

