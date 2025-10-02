Interfax-Ukraine
12:00 02.10.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The Ministry of Environment has doubled the destruction of protected forests in national parks'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The Ministry of Environment has doubled the destruction of protected forests in national parks'

On Tuesday, October 2, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference titled "The Ministry of Environment has doubled the destruction of protected forests in national parks".

Participants: lawyer of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Oleksandr Diadiuk; Doctor of Biological Sciences, Deputy Director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Ivan Parnikoza; Director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5-A Reitarska St.).

The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. Registration of journalists on site with editorial ID cards.

