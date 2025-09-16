Interfax-Ukraine
Video
14:00 16.09.2025

History as weapon amid modern aggression and challenges for Ukraine and Europe

1 min read
On Tuesday, September 16, at 14.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion titled "History as weapon amid modern aggression and challenges for Ukraine and Europe."

Organizers are the Ukrainian Security Club, the Conservative Platform and the InfoLight.UA Research and Analytical Group with the assistance of the Hanns Seidel Foundation in Ukraine.

Participants: Chairman of the Ukrainian Security Club, Head of the Research and Analytical Group InfoLight.UA Yuriy Honcharenko; Coordinator of the initiative group for the creation of the Public-Military Movement, veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, expert of the Ukrainian Security Club Oleksiy Ivashyn; PhD on Historical Sciences, Senior Researcher of Krypiakevych Institute of Ukrainian Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, President of the Volodymyr Makar Charitable Public Foundation "Chronicle of UPA" Mykola Posivnych (online); PhD in Political Sciences, Director of the Non-Governmental Analytical Center Ukrainian Studies of Strategic Research, serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Oliynyk; serviceman, political consultant Oleksandr Antoniuk; Head of the Center for Political Studies "Doktrina" Yaroslav Bozhko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Details by phone (063) 765 9085, [email protected] (Yuriy Honcharenko).

 

 

