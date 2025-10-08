Presentation of the Diplomatic Legal Hub – an innovative platform for legal support for foreign citizens and businesses in Ukraine

On Wednesday, October 8, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Presentation of the Diplomatic Legal Hub – an innovative platform for legal support for foreign citizens and businesses in Ukraine."

Participants include Partner at Barristers, Spokesperson of the National Association of Barristers of Ukraine, Chairman of the Board of the National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine, Doctor of Law Oleksiy Shevchuk; Partner at Barristers Elvira Lazarenko; Attorney, Deputy Head of the Information Policy Committee of the National Association of Barristers of Ukraine, Partner at the a2kat Attorneys at Law Yaroslav Kuts; Attorney, Managing Partner of the VIDSICH Attorneys at Law, PhD in Law, Chairman of the Criminal Law and Procedure Committee of the Kharkiv Regional Bar Council Oleksandr Oliynyk (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.