Telecom

12:43 09.02.2022

Vodafone Ukraine redeems eurobonds for $45 mln

Vodafone Ukraine redeems eurobonds for $45 mln

Mobile network operator Vodafone Ukraine has announced the completion of the second round of bond buybacks for $45 million in the principal amount of its 2025 bonds on the market.

Together with the first $49 million buyback round, the total value of bonds redeemed and canceled to date is $94 million, the operator said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In accordance with the principles of its active debt management strategy, Vodafone Ukraine is constantly considering the possibility of managing its debt portfolio, based on opportunities and taking into account market conditions," the operator's press service said.

Vodafone Ukraine said that the company is committed to maintaining a strong liquidity position and a sustainable leverage profile.

As reported, early February 2020, Vodafone Ukraine placed five-year $500 million eurobonds at 6.2%. The 144A/Reg S bonds were marketed to international investors in Europe and the United States.

Tags: #eurobonds #vodafone
Interfax-Ukraine
