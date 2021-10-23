Telecom

16:38 23.10.2021

French cyber security company Thales will soon open office in Ukraine

1 min read

French Thales, which specializes in the development of high-tech products for defense and security, aerospace and transportation, intends to open an office in Ukraine, the Ministry of Digital Transformation said on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

Thales already has offices and R&D centers in 56 countries around the world.

During a meeting between Mykhailo Fedorov and Thales representatives in Paris, the parties discussed the creation of digital documents and cybersecurity based on artificial intelligence.

"Representatives of the company told how it is possible to improve the sphere of cyber defense in Ukraine, to qualitatively identify and counter cyber threats. Thales is actively working on opening an office in Ukraine and has already appointed a director," the ministry said.

Tags: #thales
Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Минцифры ожидает полноценного запуска "Дия City" с начала 2022 г.

Kyivstar extends 4G coverage in nine regions of Ukraineе

Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G LTE 900 MHz network in Kirovohrad region

Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G LTE 900 MHz network in Sumy region

Kyivstar launches 4G network in 900 MHz band in Vinnytsia region

Kyivstar connects another 1,200 settlements to 4G

Vodafone Ukraine almost doubles net profit, sees revenue grow by 9% in Q2

Kyivstar TV service activity increases by 35% in six months - Kyivstar

Телеканал "Украина" купил права на формат шоу The Masked Singer

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD