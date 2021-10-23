French cyber security company Thales will soon open office in Ukraine

French Thales, which specializes in the development of high-tech products for defense and security, aerospace and transportation, intends to open an office in Ukraine, the Ministry of Digital Transformation said on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

Thales already has offices and R&D centers in 56 countries around the world.

During a meeting between Mykhailo Fedorov and Thales representatives in Paris, the parties discussed the creation of digital documents and cybersecurity based on artificial intelligence.

"Representatives of the company told how it is possible to improve the sphere of cyber defense in Ukraine, to qualitatively identify and counter cyber threats. Thales is actively working on opening an office in Ukraine and has already appointed a director," the ministry said.