Sport

11:17 08.02.2023

Zelensky calls on partners to prevent Russian athletes from participating in Olympics

Zelensky calls on partners to prevent Russian athletes from participating in Olympics

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on partners to counter efforts to allow Russian athletes to participate in the Olympic Games.

"Against the backdrop of continued Russian aggression and devastating war crimes, the IOC is 'exploring ways' to permit Russian athletes to participate in the Paris Olympics. We urge partners to join our marathon of honesty, counter these efforts, and protect the Olympic Charter," he said on Twitter on Wednesday.

