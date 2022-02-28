Sport

17:23 28.02.2022

IOC demands return of Olympic orders awarded to Putin, Chernyshenko, Kozak

1 min read
IOC demands return of Olympic orders awarded to Putin, Chernyshenko, Kozak

The awards presented by the International Olympic Committee to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration Dmitry Kozak must be returned to the committee, the IOC press service said on Monday.

"The IOC Executive Board, based on exceptional circumstances and taking into account the extremely serious violations of the Olympic Truce and other violations of the Olympic Charter by the Russian government in the past, has taken a special decision to withdraw the Olympic Order from all persons currently holding an important position in the government of Russia or other related a high-ranking position with state power," the Committee said in the statement.

This is about the awards presented to Putin in 2001, Chernyshenko and Kozak - in 2014.

Tags: #putin #ioc #international_olympic_committee
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:27 28.02.2022
Kuleba urges Russians to do everything to prevent their servicemen from being sent to war against Ukraine

Kuleba urges Russians to do everything to prevent their servicemen from being sent to war against Ukraine

15:27 27.02.2022
Putin orders putting deterrence forces on special alert

Putin orders putting deterrence forces on special alert

10:45 26.02.2022
UK imposes sanctions on Putin, Lavrov by freezing assets - document

UK imposes sanctions on Putin, Lavrov by freezing assets - document

10:38 26.02.2022
EU imposes sanctions on Putin, Lavrov

EU imposes sanctions on Putin, Lavrov

15:21 25.02.2022
EU intends to freeze assets of Putin, Lavrov as part of sanctions package – media

EU intends to freeze assets of Putin, Lavrov as part of sanctions package – media

13:29 25.02.2022
European Council president urges Putin to stop violence immediately: further package of sanctions being prepared

European Council president urges Putin to stop violence immediately: further package of sanctions being prepared

20:55 24.02.2022
PUTIN IS AGGRESSOR, HE CHOOSES WAR, WILL BE RESPONSIBLE - BIDEN

PUTIN IS AGGRESSOR, HE CHOOSES WAR, WILL BE RESPONSIBLE - BIDEN

10:26 23.02.2022
Putin's statements prove that his plan all this time was invasion of Ukraine – Blinken

Putin's statements prove that his plan all this time was invasion of Ukraine – Blinken

11:43 12.02.2022
Putin, Biden to talk over phone at U.S. initiative on Sat

Putin, Biden to talk over phone at U.S. initiative on Sat

11:20 12.02.2022
Putin, Macron to talk over phone on Sat

Putin, Macron to talk over phone on Sat

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Oleksandr Abramenko wins silver medal in ski acrobatics at Olympiad in Beijing

Italian Genoa fires Andriy Shevchenko from post of coach

Ukraine to play with Scotland first play-off match for ticket to FIFA World Cup

Для "Укрзализныци" построят еще 500 пассажирских вагонов за два года - Зеленский

Dynamo Kyiv's youth squad defeat Barcelona in UEFA's U-19 League

LATEST

FIFA bans use of Russian flag and anthem in FIFA matches over situation in Ukraine

44th Chess Olympiad and FIDE Congress will not take place in Russia

Oleksandr Abramenko wins silver medal in ski acrobatics at Olympiad in Beijing

Italian Genoa fires Andriy Shevchenko from post of coach

Ukraine interested in hosting UEFA Super Cup in 2024 or 2025 – Zelensky

Ukraine to play with Scotland first play-off match for ticket to FIFA World Cup

Ukraine beats Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup 2022 qualifier, to play in play-offs

Для "Укрзализныци" построят еще 500 пассажирских вагонов за два года - Зеленский

Andriy Shevchenko becomes head coach of Italian Genoa

Ukraine among bidders for hosting 2025 UEFA Women's Championship

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD