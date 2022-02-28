IOC demands return of Olympic orders awarded to Putin, Chernyshenko, Kozak

The awards presented by the International Olympic Committee to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration Dmitry Kozak must be returned to the committee, the IOC press service said on Monday.

"The IOC Executive Board, based on exceptional circumstances and taking into account the extremely serious violations of the Olympic Truce and other violations of the Olympic Charter by the Russian government in the past, has taken a special decision to withdraw the Olympic Order from all persons currently holding an important position in the government of Russia or other related a high-ranking position with state power," the Committee said in the statement.

This is about the awards presented to Putin in 2001, Chernyshenko and Kozak - in 2014.