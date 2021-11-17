Ukraine beats Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup 2022 qualifier, to play in play-offs

The Ukrainian national football team has beaten Bosnia and Herzegovina 2:0 away in the last qualifying group match, and got the opportunity to play in the playoffs for reaching the final of the World Cup, which will be held in Qatar in November-December 2022.

The first goal in the 58th minute was scored by Oleksandr Zinchenko with a pass from Viktor Tsyhankov, the second - in the 79th minute by Artem Dovbyk, who was led one on one with goalkeeper by Mykola Shaparenko.

Before the last round, the fate of a path to the playoffs largely depended on the outcome of the Finland-France match, but the home team also lost 0:2, allowing Ukraine to enter the play-offs with 12 points from second place in the group.