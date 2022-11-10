All boxers from Russia, Belarus removed from WBC ratings – ministry

The Board of Directors of the World Boxing Council approved the exclusion of all Russian and Belarusian boxers from the official WBC world rankings.

"All boxers from Russia and Belarus have been removed from the WBC ratings. The organization will not sanction fights in these two countries. Their citizens will not be able to compete for the WBC title," the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Youth and Sports said, citing World Boxing Council President Mauricio Suleiman.

At the same time, an exception was made for boxers permanently residing outside Russia and publicly condemning the war in Ukraine, they have the right to file a petition with the WBC to reconsider the application.

In addition, the positions in the WBC ranking of Ukrainian boxers who are unable to fight due to the war are preserved.