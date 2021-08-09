Ukrainian referee Vasylynchuk named best referee of boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Ukrainian referee Pavlo Vasylynchuk was named the best referee of the boxing tournament at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020, according to the Boxing Federation of Ukraine.

"Referee of the international category AIBA (3 stars) Pavlo Vasylynchuk from Ukraine was recognized as the best referee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games according to the Olympic Boxing Task Force," the federation said on its website, with reference to the Olympic Organising Committee.

According to the information, Vasylynchuk was the only representative of Ukraine out of 36 referees in the international referee corps of Tokyo 2020.

"In total, our compatriot had ten fights as a referee in the ring and 32 fights as a member of the refereeing brigade," the Boxing Federation of Ukraine said.