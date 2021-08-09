Sport

11:16 09.08.2021

Ukrainian referee Vasylynchuk named best referee of boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

1 min read
Ukrainian referee Vasylynchuk named best referee of boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Ukrainian referee Pavlo Vasylynchuk was named the best referee of the boxing tournament at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020, according to the Boxing Federation of Ukraine.

"Referee of the international category AIBA (3 stars) Pavlo Vasylynchuk from Ukraine was recognized as the best referee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games according to the Olympic Boxing Task Force," the federation said on its website, with reference to the Olympic Organising Committee.

According to the information, Vasylynchuk was the only representative of Ukraine out of 36 referees in the international referee corps of Tokyo 2020.

"In total, our compatriot had ten fights as a referee in the ring and 32 fights as a member of the refereeing brigade," the Boxing Federation of Ukraine said.

Tags: #olympic_games #boxing
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:57 09.08.2021
Ukraine takes 44th place in Tokyo Olympics medal count, becomes 16th country in overall medal totals

Ukraine takes 44th place in Tokyo Olympics medal count, becomes 16th country in overall medal totals

15:22 07.08.2021
Ukrainian artistic swimming team wins 'bronze' in team event at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian artistic swimming team wins 'bronze' in team event at Tokyo Olympics

11:32 07.08.2021
Ukrainian boxer Khyzhniak wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian boxer Khyzhniak wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

11:25 07.08.2021
Ukrainian canoeists Luzan, Chetverikova win silver medals at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian canoeists Luzan, Chetverikova win silver medals at Tokyo Olympics

18:14 06.08.2021
Ukrainian karate fighter Horuna wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian karate fighter Horuna wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics

15:51 05.08.2021
Ukrainian Anzhelika Terliuga wins silver medal in karate competition at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian Anzhelika Terliuga wins silver medal in karate competition at Tokyo Olympics

15:10 04.08.2021
Ukrainian wrestler Beleniuk wins gold at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian wrestler Beleniuk wins gold at Tokyo Olympics

15:32 03.08.2021
Ukrainian Alla Cherkasova wins bronze medal in freestyle wrestling at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian Alla Cherkasova wins bronze medal in freestyle wrestling at Tokyo Olympics

13:39 03.08.2021
Ukrainian wrestlers Nasibov, Beleniuk reach final at wrestling tournament at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian wrestlers Nasibov, Beleniuk reach final at wrestling tournament at Tokyo Olympics

09:17 03.08.2021
Ukrainian athlete Bekh-Romanchuk takes fifth place in long jump at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian athlete Bekh-Romanchuk takes fifth place in long jump at Tokyo Olympics

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian boxer Khyzhniak wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian canoeists Luzan, Chetverikova win silver medals at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian karate fighter Horuna wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian Anzhelika Terliuga wins silver medal in karate competition at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian wrestler Beleniuk wins gold at Tokyo Olympics

LATEST

Rebrov to head Ukrainian national football team

Ukrainian team takes first place at MMA World Championship among children, youths, juniors – MMA Federation of Ukraine

Ministry of Sports, NOC of Ukraine categorically condemn actions of athletes violating anti-doping rules

Ukrainian judoka Hammo take fifth place in over 100 kg weight category at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian men's epee team takes 6th place at Tokyo Olympics

Ukraine's largest sports cluster on 22 ha to be created at Expocenter of Ukraine National Complex in Kyiv – President's Office

Zelensky deprives three Olympians of state scholarships, resumes payments to two other winners – decree

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina loses semifinal match at Tokyo Olympics, to compete for bronze

Ukrainian swimmer Romanchuk wins bronze medal in 800 m freestyle – Sports Ministry

Ukrainian swimmer Romanchuk sets Olympic record in Tokyo

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD