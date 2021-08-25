Ukrainian swimmer Kol wins silver medal at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Ukrainian swimmer Anton Kol won a silver medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

In the final 100 meter-backstroke, the Ukrainian lost to Israeli Iyad Shalabi, coming to the finish line less than 0.3 seconds late. "Bronze" in the specified heat was won by Italian Francesco Betella.

In addition to the 100 meter-backstroke, Kol will also compete in the final 50 meter-swim at the Tokyo Paralympics on September 2.

The Paralympic Games in Tokyo are held from August 24 to September 9. Ukrainian athletes have already won one silver and one bronze medal. In the overall medal standings, the Ukrainian team takes the seventh place.