Sport

12:46 25.08.2021

Ukrainian swimmer Kol wins silver medal at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

1 min read
Ukrainian swimmer Kol wins silver medal at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Ukrainian swimmer Anton Kol won a silver medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

In the final 100 meter-backstroke, the Ukrainian lost to Israeli Iyad Shalabi, coming to the finish line less than 0.3 seconds late. "Bronze" in the specified heat was won by Italian Francesco Betella.

In addition to the 100 meter-backstroke, Kol will also compete in the final 50 meter-swim at the Tokyo Paralympics on September 2.

The Paralympic Games in Tokyo are held from August 24 to September 9. Ukrainian athletes have already won one silver and one bronze medal. In the overall medal standings, the Ukrainian team takes the seventh place.

Tags: #paralympic_games
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:31 25.08.2021
Ukrainian fencer Breus wins bronze at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Ukrainian fencer Breus wins bronze at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian fencer Breus wins bronze at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Ukrainian boxer Khyzhniak wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian canoeists Luzan, Chetverikova win silver medals at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian karate fighter Horuna wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian Anzhelika Terliuga wins silver medal in karate competition at Tokyo Olympics

LATEST

Gutzeit hopes Ukraine to be among top three at Paralympics in Tokyo

Gutzeit: Olympic Movement Charter says sport is out of politics

Gutzeit about photo of Mahuchikh with Russian athlete: he could not hold back emotions

Ukrainian referee Vasylynchuk named best referee of boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Ukraine takes 44th place in Tokyo Olympics medal count, becomes 16th country in overall medal totals

Rebrov to head Ukrainian national football team

Ukrainian boxer Khyzhniak wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian canoeists Luzan, Chetverikova win silver medals at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian karate fighter Horuna wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian Anzhelika Terliuga wins silver medal in karate competition at Tokyo Olympics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD