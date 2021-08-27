Ukrainian swimmer Stetsenko wins gold at Paralympics in Tokyo

Ukrainian athlete Anna Stetsenko has won the gold medal in the 400m freestyle swimming at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The Ukrainian demonstrated the best time, beating Italian athlete Carlotta Gilli and Australian Katja Dedekind, who won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In addition to the 400m freestyle, Stetsenko will also compete for medals in the 50m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 200m complex events at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The Paralympic Games in Tokyo are held from August 24 to September 9. Ukrainian athletes have already won three gold, 11 silver and six bronze medals. In the overall medal standings, the Ukrainian team takes the nineth place.