Sport

10:31 03.09.2021

Ukrainian Yemelianov wins gold in kayak rowing at Paralympics

1 min read
Ukrainian Yemelianov wins gold in kayak rowing at Paralympics

Ukrainian Serhii Yemelianov has won gold medal in a single kayak rowing of class KL3 at 200 meters at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

"He wins by centimetres! Serhii Yemelianov from Ukraine takes 'gold' in the men's KL3 final canoe, silver won by Leonid Krylov (Russia's representative), bronze is awarded to Robert Oliver from the UK," the message reads.

Emelianov covered the distance of 200 meters in 40.355 seconds. He was ahead of the Russian by 0.109 seconds.

Tags: #paralympic_games
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:32 31.08.2021
Ukrainian athletes win 13 medals at Paralympics in Tokyo, incl. three gold medals

Ukrainian athletes win 13 medals at Paralympics in Tokyo, incl. three gold medals

13:52 31.08.2021
Ukrainian Paralympic swimmer Kripak sets world record

Ukrainian Paralympic swimmer Kripak sets world record

13:48 31.08.2021
Ukrainian swimmer Trusov wins second 'gold' at Paralympic Games

Ukrainian swimmer Trusov wins second 'gold' at Paralympic Games

17:27 27.08.2021
Ukrainian swimmer Stetsenko wins gold at Paralympics in Tokyo

Ukrainian swimmer Stetsenko wins gold at Paralympics in Tokyo

13:17 27.08.2021
Ukrainian athlete Maryana Shevchuk wins gold in powerlifting at Paralympics in Tokyo

Ukrainian athlete Maryana Shevchuk wins gold in powerlifting at Paralympics in Tokyo

12:46 25.08.2021
Ukrainian swimmer Kol wins silver medal at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Ukrainian swimmer Kol wins silver medal at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

12:31 25.08.2021
Ukrainian fencer Breus wins bronze at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Ukrainian fencer Breus wins bronze at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian athletes win 13 medals at Paralympics in Tokyo, incl. three gold medals

Ukrainian Paralympic swimmer Kripak sets world record

Ukrainian swimmer Trusov wins second 'gold' at Paralympic Games

Sports players from ten countries compete for eight sets of awards at squash tournament in Odesa

Ukrainian swimmer Stetsenko wins gold at Paralympics in Tokyo

LATEST

Ukraine's Paralympic Committee massively attacked on social networks by citizens of Malaysia for filing protest at Paralympics in Tokyo

Sports players from ten countries compete for eight sets of awards at squash tournament in Odesa

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina wins WTA tournament in Chicago

Ukrainian swimmer Mereshko sets world Paralympic record at distance of 200 meters

Gutzeit hopes Ukraine to be among top three at Paralympics in Tokyo

Gutzeit: Olympic Movement Charter says sport is out of politics

Gutzeit about photo of Mahuchikh with Russian athlete: he could not hold back emotions

Ukrainian referee Vasylynchuk named best referee of boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Ukraine takes 44th place in Tokyo Olympics medal count, becomes 16th country in overall medal totals

Rebrov to head Ukrainian national football team

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD