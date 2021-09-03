Ukrainian Yemelianov wins gold in kayak rowing at Paralympics

Ukrainian Serhii Yemelianov has won gold medal in a single kayak rowing of class KL3 at 200 meters at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

"He wins by centimetres! Serhii Yemelianov from Ukraine takes 'gold' in the men's KL3 final canoe, silver won by Leonid Krylov (Russia's representative), bronze is awarded to Robert Oliver from the UK," the message reads.

Emelianov covered the distance of 200 meters in 40.355 seconds. He was ahead of the Russian by 0.109 seconds.