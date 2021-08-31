Sport

13:52 31.08.2021

Ukrainian Paralympic swimmer Kripak sets world record

1 min read
Ukrainian Paralympic swimmer Kripak sets world record

Ukrainian swimmer Maksym Kripak won the gold medal at the Paralympic Games, setting a new world Paralympic record in the 100 meters freestyle.

According to the press service of the Paralympic Games on Twitter, Kripak won the men's 100 meters butterfly (S10 class).

Earlier, the Ukrainian Kripak has already won "gold" in the 100 meters freestyle (class S10), which he swam in 50.64 seconds, setting a new world Paralympic record. He also won a silver medal in the 50 meters freestyle.

Tags: #paralympic_games
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:48 31.08.2021
Ukrainian swimmer Trusov wins second 'gold' at Paralympic Games

Ukrainian swimmer Trusov wins second 'gold' at Paralympic Games

17:27 27.08.2021
Ukrainian swimmer Stetsenko wins gold at Paralympics in Tokyo

Ukrainian swimmer Stetsenko wins gold at Paralympics in Tokyo

13:17 27.08.2021
Ukrainian athlete Maryana Shevchuk wins gold in powerlifting at Paralympics in Tokyo

Ukrainian athlete Maryana Shevchuk wins gold in powerlifting at Paralympics in Tokyo

12:46 25.08.2021
Ukrainian swimmer Kol wins silver medal at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Ukrainian swimmer Kol wins silver medal at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

12:31 25.08.2021
Ukrainian fencer Breus wins bronze at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Ukrainian fencer Breus wins bronze at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian swimmer Trusov wins second 'gold' at Paralympic Games

Sports players from ten countries compete for eight sets of awards at squash tournament in Odesa

Ukrainian swimmer Stetsenko wins gold at Paralympics in Tokyo

Ukrainian athlete Maryana Shevchuk wins gold in powerlifting at Paralympics in Tokyo

Ukrainian swimmer Kol wins silver medal at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

LATEST

Sports players from ten countries compete for eight sets of awards at squash tournament in Odesa

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina wins WTA tournament in Chicago

Ukrainian swimmer Mereshko sets world Paralympic record at distance of 200 meters

Gutzeit hopes Ukraine to be among top three at Paralympics in Tokyo

Gutzeit: Olympic Movement Charter says sport is out of politics

Gutzeit about photo of Mahuchikh with Russian athlete: he could not hold back emotions

Ukrainian referee Vasylynchuk named best referee of boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Ukraine takes 44th place in Tokyo Olympics medal count, becomes 16th country in overall medal totals

Rebrov to head Ukrainian national football team

Ukrainian boxer Khyzhniak wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD