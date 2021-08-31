Ukrainian Paralympic swimmer Kripak sets world record

Ukrainian swimmer Maksym Kripak won the gold medal at the Paralympic Games, setting a new world Paralympic record in the 100 meters freestyle.

According to the press service of the Paralympic Games on Twitter, Kripak won the men's 100 meters butterfly (S10 class).

Earlier, the Ukrainian Kripak has already won "gold" in the 100 meters freestyle (class S10), which he swam in 50.64 seconds, setting a new world Paralympic record. He also won a silver medal in the 50 meters freestyle.