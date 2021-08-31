Sport

18:32 31.08.2021

Ukrainian athletes win 13 medals at Paralympics in Tokyo, incl. three gold medals

The Ukrainian national team at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo has won three gold, six silver and four bronze medals as of the seventh day of the competition, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

Gold in their disciplines was won by Andriy Trusov (swimming, 50 meters freestyle, class S7), Maksym Kripak (swimming, 100 meters butterfly, class S10) and Maksym Koval (athletics, shot put, class F20).

Oksana Boturchuk (athletics, 400 meters, class T12), Yegor Dementyev (cycling, time trial race, class C5), Maksym Veraksa (swimming, 100 meters freestyle, class S12), Oleksandr Yarovy (lightweight athletics, shot put, class F20), Yulia Shulyar (athletics, 400 meters, class T20) and Natalia Kobzar (athletics, 400 meters, class T37).

Bronze medals were won by Vasyl Krainyk (swimming, 200 meters complex, class SM14), Yevhen Bohodaiko (swimming, 50 meters freestyle, class S7), Yelyzaveta Mereshko (swimming, 100 meters freestyle, class S6), as well as the 4x100 meters mix relay team freestyle, which included Maryna Piddubna, Maksym Veraksa, Anna Stetsenko and Kyrylo Harashchenko (grades S11-S13).

In the overall standings, Ukraine remains in fifth place with 67 awards, including 15 gold, 33 silver and 19 bronze medals.

Interfax-Ukraine
