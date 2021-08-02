Ministry of Sports, NOC of Ukraine categorically condemn actions of athletes violating anti-doping rules

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOC) strongly condemn the actions of athletes who violate anti-doping rules.

"The use of banned substances and methods as doping is one of the problems of modern world sport, this factor undermines the credibility of competition and fair competition and harms the health of athletes. Doping in sport is a deception that disregards the principles of sportsmanship and fair play," statement of the Ministry of Sports says.

It is reported that in previous years, Ukraine has acceded to all international documents aimed at combating doping.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine strongly condemn the actions of athletes who violate anti-doping rules, principles of fair play and ethical norms of sports. Despite all the regalia and previous merits, athletes with positive doping tests must receive a fair punishment in the form of suspension from the competition, cancellation of the results of their performances and the application of financial sanctions, in particular exemption from state scholarships," the statement said.

The ministry says that Ukraine will continue to pursue a policy of zero tolerance for doping, protect the rights of pure athletes, and combat manipulation in sports, cooperate nationally and globally with organizations that support the principles of pure sport.