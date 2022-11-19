Executive Committee of NOC accepts resignation of Surkis, Shufrych, Kozhemiakin

The Executive Committee of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOC) has accepted the resignation of Andriy Kozhemiakin, Hryhoriy Surkis, and Nestor Shufrych.

"Today, the Executive Committee unanimously approves a decision on the resignation of members of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Andriy Kozhemiakin, Hryhoriy Surkis, and Nestor Shufrych upon their voluntary written request," the press service of the NOC said.

As reported, on November 17, Youth and Sports Minister of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit became a new President of the National Olympic Committee. According to the results of the vote conducted during the 37th General Assembly of the NOC, he received 83.6% of votes.

Media also reported that the new membership of the NOC for 2022-2026 includes Hryhoriy Surkis, Oleksandr Usik, Andriy Shevchenko, Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, Lilia Podkopayeva, and others, as well as Nestor Shufrych.

Later, Ukrainian football player and coach Andriy Shevchenko announced his withdrawal from the NOC since he disagrees with the new membership of the committee.