Sport

13:56 19.11.2022

Executive Committee of NOC accepts resignation of Surkis, Shufrych, Kozhemiakin

1 min read
Executive Committee of NOC accepts resignation of Surkis, Shufrych, Kozhemiakin

The Executive Committee of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOC) has accepted the resignation of Andriy Kozhemiakin, Hryhoriy Surkis, and Nestor Shufrych.

"Today, the Executive Committee unanimously approves a decision on the resignation of members of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Andriy Kozhemiakin, Hryhoriy Surkis, and Nestor Shufrych upon their voluntary written request," the press service of the NOC said.

As reported, on November 17, Youth and Sports Minister of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit became a new President of the National Olympic Committee. According to the results of the vote conducted during the 37th General Assembly of the NOC, he received 83.6% of votes.

Media also reported that the new membership of the NOC for 2022-2026 includes Hryhoriy Surkis, Oleksandr Usik, Andriy Shevchenko, Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, Lilia Podkopayeva, and others, as well as Nestor Shufrych.

Later, Ukrainian football player and coach Andriy Shevchenko announced his withdrawal from the NOC since he disagrees with the new membership of the committee.

Tags: #noc

MORE ABOUT

18:09 18.11.2022
Football player, coach Shevchenko withdraws from NOC, disagrees with new membership

Football player, coach Shevchenko withdraws from NOC, disagrees with new membership

12:00 13.08.2022
The NOC of Ukraine and CF The Future for Children organized Randori in Greece for child athletes from Ukraine

The NOC of Ukraine and CF The Future for Children organized Randori in Greece for child athletes from Ukraine

18:22 02.08.2021
Ministry of Sports, NOC of Ukraine categorically condemn actions of athletes violating anti-doping rules

Ministry of Sports, NOC of Ukraine categorically condemn actions of athletes violating anti-doping rules

10:18 08.10.2014
Bubka reelected Ukrainian NOC president

Bubka reelected Ukrainian NOC president

17:02 16.11.2012
National Olympic Committee approves budget for 2013 at UAH 33.2 m

National Olympic Committee approves budget for 2013 at UAH 33.2 m

AD

HOT NEWS

Football player, coach Shevchenko withdraws from NOC, disagrees with new membership

Ukraine, Poland sign sports cooperation program for 2023-2024

Some 110 students from 50 universities to represent Ukraine in University Combat Sports World Cup in Turkey – Shkarlet

Zelensky counts on UEFA's help in releasing captive Ukrainian athletes – talk with Union's president

5 sets of awards were played at Zenit Open squash tournament in Kyiv

LATEST

Gutzeit becomes new President of National Olympic Committee

All boxers from Russia, Belarus removed from WBC ratings – ministry

Ukraine, Poland sign sports cooperation program for 2023-2024

Usyk to be engaged in restoration of Kyiv region on United24 platform – Zelensky

Dynamo Football Club presents border guards with hovercraft

Ukraine, Spain, Portugal discuss joint application for 2030 FIFA World Cup

Some 110 students from 50 universities to represent Ukraine in University Combat Sports World Cup in Turkey – Shkarlet

Zelensky counts on UEFA's help in releasing captive Ukrainian athletes – talk with Union's president

5 sets of awards were played at Zenit Open squash tournament in Kyiv

The Charitable Foundation "The Future for Children" and the Embassy of Ukraine in Greece organized a celebration of Ukraine's Independence Day for child athletes from the affected regions

AD
AD
AD
AD