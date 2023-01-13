NOC excludes Shevchenko, Surkis, Shufrych, Beleniuk, Kozhemyakin, Zubko and Pronin from its membership

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) has excluded Andriy Shevchenko, Hryhoriy Surkis, Nestor Shufrych, Jhan Beleniuk, Andriy Kozhemyakin, Heorhiy Zubko and Yevhen Pronin from its membership.

In particular, during the General Assembly of the NOC on Friday, it was decided to accept the resignation of football player and coach Andriy Shevchenko, who was vice-president of the NOC, Olympic champion and MP of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction Zhan Beleniuk, President of the Hockey Federation of Ukraine Heorhiy Zubko, MP from the Batkivschyna faction Andriy Kozhemyakin, MP Hryhoriy Surkis, Acting President of the Athletics Federation of Ukraine Yevhen Pronin, and MP Nestor Shufrych.