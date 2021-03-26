Ukraine-Bahrain friendly match to be held in Kharkiv on May 23 – UAF

The Executive Committee of the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) has decided to hold a friendly match between the national team of Ukraine and Bahrain in Kharkiv on May 23 in preparation for the final tournament of Euro 2020.

"Taking into account the proposals of UAF Marketing LLC and the coaching staff of the national team of Ukraine, the Executive Committee of the Ukrainian Football Association decided to determine the venue for a friendly match between the national teams of Ukraine and Bahrain on Metallist stadium in Kharkiv on May 23, 2021," the UAF press service said on its website.

The match will take place during the preparatory camp of the national team before Euro 2020. After the meeting with Bahrain, the Ukrainian national team also plans to spar with the teams of Northern Ireland (June 3) and Cyprus (June 7).