15:12 17.02.2021

Govt allows admission of spectators to Dynamo match with Brugge in Kyiv on Feb 18

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allowed spectators to attend football matches since February 18.

The government approved a corresponding resolution with a one-day revision at a meeting on Wednesday.

It is allowed, in particular, to hold matches of teams of team sports, professional sports clubs with spectators with a maximum occupancy of 50%.

As reported, the match between Dynamo and Brugge will take place at the National Sports Complex Olimpiysky in Kyiv on February 18. This is the first match in the 1/16 finals of the Europa League.

Tags: #football
