Another three players of Ukrainian national team infected with COVID-19, Switzerland's decision on holding match expected - Ukrainian Football Association

Another three players of the Ukrainian national football team fell ill with COVID-19 on the eve of the match with Switzerland, the Ukrainian Football Association reports.

"As it turned out, the tests of three players - Eduard Sobol, Yevhen Makarenko and Dmytro Reznik - had the so-called conditionally negative status yesterday. After additional research, doctors discovered that these samples contain COVID-19," the report said.

It is noted that the players are now isolated in their hotel rooms, and the Ukrainian national team is awaiting the decision of the Swiss local authorities on the possibility of holding tomorrow's match.

The match Switzerland - Ukraine is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, at 21:45 (Kyiv time).