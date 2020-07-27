Doctor of Ukrainian national football team dies of coronavirus - UFA

Doctor of Ukrainian national football team Anton Khudaiev has died of coronavirus, the Ukrainian Football Association reported.

"The doctor of the national team of Ukraine Anton Khudaiev passed to Eternity. He was 48. Anton Yevhenovych fell ill with COVID-19, the virus hit 70 percent of his lungs. The best doctors of Ukraine fought for Anton's life, he was under ventilator... However, the coronavirus turned out to be ruthless to our Doc. Tonight Anton Yevhenovych died due to cardiac arrest," said message on the association's Facebook page on Saturday evening, July 25.

For more than 20 years Khudaiev was a doctor of Kharkiv club "Metalist", he was in the national team since 2016.

"On behalf of the President of Ukrainian Football Association Andriy Pavelko, the head coach of the national team Andriy Shevchenko and the entire football family of Ukraine, we express our deep condolences to the family. The entire National Team is in great grief," the statement says.