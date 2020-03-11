Friendly match Poland-Ukraine to be held without spectators

The friendly match between the national teams of Poland and Ukraine, scheduled for March 31, will be held without spectators, the press service of the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) reports.

"The friendly match between the national teams of Poland and Ukraine at the Silesian stadium in Chorzow, which is scheduled for March 31 this year (beginning at 20:45 local time), will be held with empty stands," it was reported.

It is noted that the corresponding decision to cancel all public events, including football matches, has been made today by the Polish government.

In this regard, money for tickets already purchased for the match will be returned.

Earlier, the Polish government decided to cancel all public events to prevent coronavirus.