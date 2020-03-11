Sport

10:53 11.03.2020

Friendly match Poland-Ukraine to be held without spectators

1 min read
Friendly match Poland-Ukraine to be held without spectators

The friendly match between the national teams of Poland and Ukraine, scheduled for March 31, will be held without spectators, the press service of the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) reports.

"The friendly match between the national teams of Poland and Ukraine at the Silesian stadium in Chorzow, which is scheduled for March 31 this year (beginning at 20:45 local time), will be held with empty stands," it was reported.

It is noted that the corresponding decision to cancel all public events, including football matches, has been made today by the Polish government.

In this regard, money for tickets already purchased for the match will be returned.

Earlier, the Polish government decided to cancel all public events to prevent coronavirus.

Tags: #football
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:42 28.01.2020
Ukrainian national team to be based in Bucharest during Euro 2020

Ukrainian national team to be based in Bucharest during Euro 2020

13:47 07.01.2020
FC Metalist property transferred to state ownership – regional administration

FC Metalist property transferred to state ownership – regional administration

13:22 18.11.2019
Parliament creates commission to investigate into alleged abuse by Ukrainian Football Federation president

Parliament creates commission to investigate into alleged abuse by Ukrainian Football Federation president

10:24 15.11.2019
Ukrainian national football team beats Estonia in friendly match in last seconds

Ukrainian national football team beats Estonia in friendly match in last seconds

11:10 09.09.2019
Ukraine easily defeats Lithuania in Euro 2020 qualifying match

Ukraine easily defeats Lithuania in Euro 2020 qualifying match

09:38 07.08.2019
Dynamo FC loses to Brugge 0-1 in opener of third UEFA Champions League qualifying round

Dynamo FC loses to Brugge 0-1 in opener of third UEFA Champions League qualifying round

09:55 11.06.2019
Ukraine beats Luxembourg in Euro 2020 qualifier

Ukraine beats Luxembourg in Euro 2020 qualifier

12:28 08.06.2019
Ukraine defeats Serbia 5:0 in Euro 2020 qualifiers

Ukraine defeats Serbia 5:0 in Euro 2020 qualifiers

12:28 08.06.2019
Ukraine defeats Serbia 5:0 in Euro 2020 qualifiers

Ukraine defeats Serbia 5:0 in Euro 2020 qualifiers

15:21 07.06.2019
Financial activity of Ukraine's Football Federation not connected with Lutsenko, his son, friends

Financial activity of Ukraine's Football Federation not connected with Lutsenko, his son, friends

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian biathletes take bronze in relay at World Championship

President of Ukraine's Biathlon Federation denies that Russian coach Kasperovich has Ukrainian accreditation

Levchuk wins competition for post of head of State Agency for Sports – Borodiansky

Borodiansky does not consider it appropriate to break up Sports ministry

Ukrainian athletes forced to compete in Russia, unlike artists – Borodiansky

LATEST

Shakhtar ready to send club plane to China to evacuate Ukrainians – Pyatov

Ukrainian biathletes take bronze in relay at World Championship

President of Ukraine's Biathlon Federation denies that Russian coach Kasperovich has Ukrainian accreditation

Levchuk wins competition for post of head of State Agency for Sports – Borodiansky

Borodiansky does not consider it appropriate to break up Sports ministry

Ukrainian athletes forced to compete in Russia, unlike artists – Borodiansky

Zelensky presents sportsmen of Deaflympics national team with state awards

Dynamo Kyiv plays its worst season in European competitions over past eight years

Ukraine hands note to Japan due to participation of 'DPR' team in Karate World Cup

Dynamo says it stands against expressions of racism, warns against hasty accusations against fans until investigation completed

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD