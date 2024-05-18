Regions

11:49 18.05.2024

Number of IDP rehabilitation and support projects are planned to be implemented in Kyiv region with support of American philanthropist Hansen

A number of projects to restore community infrastructure and support IDPs are planned to be implemented in Kyiv region with the support of US philanthropist Della Loya Hansen, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, has said.

“In particular, the construction of a full-cycle rehabilitation center for patients. It is also planned to implement Ukraine's first project of cooperation between a private charitable foundation and the state program “eVidnovlennya”. To the amount of the state certificate, the Hansen Charitable Foundation adds funds that are insufficient for the full completion of construction, repairs and landscaping. The amount is up to $30,000. It is planned to realize this project in the settlements of Kyiv region, namely: Andriyivka, Moshchun, Makarov, and in the future in Borodyanka", - KOVA press service quotes Kravchenko.

Seventy-five houses under the Phoenix program are planned to be completed by the end of this year.

In addition, Kravchenko noted, there are plans to build ten schools in Kyivshchyna, as well as another town for 4,000 IDPs.

American philanthropist Dell Loy Hansen also took part in the Second International Summit of Cities and Regions. During this event, an agreement was signed between the Kyiv City State Administration and Hansen. The goal of the Hansen Mission Foundation in Ukraine is to house more than ten thousand IDPs and invest about 80 million dollars in the coming years.

Kravchenko reminded that the philanthropist has already realized a number of projects in the region. In particular, more than 250 apartments in apartment buildings in the village of Sofievska Borschagivka have been purchased. The first phase of the Miracle Town in Kolonshchyna village has been built. This is housing for elderly IDPs. 105 families already live here. The second phase of the town will be built soon. In addition, the construction of Hansen Town in Tarasovka village is continuing. Two lines of houses have already been built. 229 families live in them. This week 24 more families were settled in the houses of the third stage. The construction of a school for 700 pupils has also started here.

