How to buy a quality used coffee machine

A used coffee machine can be a great alternative to a new one: it costs less, yet with proper preparation it is no less reliable. At the same time, a coffee machine is complex equipment with many mechanisms, and it is the quality of servicing that determines how long it will last. Sharing his expertise is the founder of the online store kavasik.com — Ihor Hrytsenko.

What is your product range?



I: In fact, we don’t prepare every single coffee machine for sale. Some models are more reliable, while others are more problematic — in those cases, proper servicing would make the price too high and unattractive for buyers. That’s why we specialize in proven brands — Delonghi and Saeco — which have shown excellent results in practice, have solid durability, and deliver predictable performance after servicing.



I: New models are quite expensive for the average Ukrainian. In addition, the popularity of coffee in Ukraine is constantly growing, and people often buy coffee machines for offices and production facilities.



I: The most important thing is the level of preparation. In our store, prices may not be the lowest, but the customer receives not just a washed machine, but a fully serviced unit with all key components replaced.



I: We replace all seals, valve gaskets, motor brushes for the gearbox and grinder, as well as the ball and spring in the pump. We also lubricate the brewing unit and clean the hydraulic system and brewer, depending on the model’s design. This requires time from our technicians and the use of original spare parts.



I: Yes, everyone writes “the machine is prepared.” The difference is that we replace the components that always wear out, even if they are still functioning. That’s why we can offer a warranty of up to 12 months, and the customer receives a machine in a condition as close to new as possible.



I: You may not be paying the lowest price, but you get a fully serviced unit in which all parts that affect coffee quality and durability have been replaced. This is a completely different level compared to superficial cleaning or minimal maintenance.



I: We provide a warranty from 6 to 12 months. Even if a customer lives in another city, in case of a warranty issue it is enough to send the machine via “Nova Poshta” delivery service — we cover all the costs.



I: Don’t look only at the price. Pay attention to the preparation process and the seller’s warranty obligations. A washed machine with a lubricated brewing unit is just an external effect. You should only buy machines that have undergone full servicing.

A coffee machine is equipment with many mechanisms and parts that wear out over time. Only full and proper preparation guarantees long service life — not just a clean appearance or a low price. Make your choice in favor of reliable servicing and trusted brands, and your coffee machine will deliver delicious coffee every day without issues.