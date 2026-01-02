The best bays and hotels in Egypt for a winter holiday 2026

You can sunbathe, swim and snorkel in Egypt in winter: rain is rare, the air warms up to +26°C during the day, and the water temperature in the most beautiful sea in the world rarely drops below +22-24°C. However, in winter, when darkness falls, the air temperature drops to +16-20°C, and in the afternoon, there is a noticeable wind on Egyptian beaches. Experts from the online travel agency ANEX Tour have shared which tours to Egypt will ensure a winter holiday by the sea in the most comfortable conditions.

Resorts in Egypt on the Sinai Peninsula: where there is almost no wind in winter

The coastline in the Sharm el-Sheikh area is sheltered from the desert by a mountain range; coastal cliffs provide additional protection. The most popular windless bay in Sharm el-Sheikh is Naama Bay. It is the oldest Egyptian resort on the Sinai Peninsula.

Advantages of tours to Egypt with a holiday in Naama Bay:

the 3 km long bay is divided into private hotel sectors, but you can walk along the sea and the promenade without restrictions;

entrance to the water from the shore is sandy and gentle; convenient for families with children;

there are tiny coral reefs with fish in the shallows;

most all-inclusive hotels on the first and second lines have repeatedly renovated their rooms, swimming pools and grounds;

easy access to shopping centres, night markets, the Tutankhamun Museum in Sharm and the Hard Rock Cafe.

The second place in the ranking of Egyptian bays without winter winds is occupied by Sharm el-Maya Bay near the Old Market. Here you will find the respectable Iberotel Palace hotel for adults and the Albatros hotel chain with its own water parks.

Several hotels (including the Jaz Fanara Resort and Reef Oasis Beach Resort, popular with snorkelling enthusiasts) are located in the windless bay of Ras um el Sid. This part of the Sharm el-Sheikh resort is famous for its picturesque sea views, coral gardens near the shore and the absence of strong currents.

The rocks partially shield the beach areas of the hotels in Sharks Bay from the wind. Italian architects created an artificial salt lake, unique for Egyptian resorts, in the Domina Coral Bay hotel complex near Sharm el-Sheikh Airport.

The best resorts on the African coast of Egypt for winter holidays

Winter winds blow along the entire western coast of the Red Sea, from Hurghada to Marsa Alam, so sun loungers on the beaches are covered with special screens to protect them from the wind.The second place in the ranking of Egyptian bays without winter winds is occupied by Sharm el-Maya Bay near the Old Market. Here you will find the respectable Iberotel Palace hotel for adults and a chain of hotels.

Four popular winter resorts on the mainland of Egypt:

Safaga – famous for its dark healing sand and proximity to Luxor; strong winds begin in April. Makadi Bay – popular family-oriented hotels; interesting snorkelling in the coral gardens of Mahmia Island; the large Water World water park is open in winter. Sahl Hasheesh – a resort complex with an Instagram-worthy promenade, Old Town, golf courses, yacht clubs and high-end hotels. El Gouna is a conceptual Egyptian resort in the style of Saint-Tropez with lagoons, water sports centres, restaurants on Kafr Island and mangrove beaches. It is the closest to the pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum.

Regardless of the resort, hot tours with Anex Tour to Egyptian hotels with open-air swimming pools, where the water is heated to +25-28°C, are popular in winter. For a winter holiday, it is worth choosing tours to Egyptian 4-5 star hotels with high ratings: the beach, food, cleanliness of the territory and rooms, level of service, entertainment and even fumigation of the territory affect the quality of your holiday.