Four ukrainian buildings short-listed for 2024 CEEQA Real Estate Awards

One office development and three residential developments have been included on the short list for the 2024 edition of CEEQA.

The CEE Quality Awards is the main industry awards and flagship annual event recognising the best real estate developments, companies and people of the year across 18 countries in the CEE [Central & Eastern Europe] and SEE [Southeast Europe] market place.

Unit.City B4 in Kyiv is a newly built campus in the Unit.City Innovation Park complex, is short-listed in the Office Development of the Year category. Unit.City is the first office campus to receive LEED Silver environmental rating.

In the category for the best Residential Development of the Year three schemes have also been short-listed among a total of 12 schemes in the category, including schemes in Prague, Warsaw, Gdansk, Bratislava and Vilnius.

Linden Luxury Residences is a unique modern design residential scheme by developer Budhouse Group situated in the government quarter of Kyiv. Its facilities include a restaurant, lounge and bar, rooftop garden, childcare and recreation facility, and cinema.

Greenville Pechersk is an environmentally friendly scheme by developer Greenville Group located in the prestigious Pechersk district of Kyiv offering 800 family residential units. Its facilities include its own kindergarten and extensive playgrounds for children and adults.

TRIIINITY, also in Kyiv, is a new apartment scheme by developer Seven Hills. The project has 409 residential units as well as a commercial area and children’s playground.

All short-listed candidates for this year’s CEEQA awards were completed for occupancy during 2023.

The winners in 24 categories will be announced on 15 May at the CEEQA Gala in Warsaw. The event, organised each year since 2003, will be attended by more than 600 international and regional investors, developers, banks, lawyers and service providers active in 18 CEE and SEE national markets including Ukraine.

The awards are judged by a panel of 36 senior representatives and owners of market leading regional and international companies active in the sector. This year’s CEEQA Jury includes two Ukrainian representatives, the CEO of development company Arricano, Anna Chubotina, and COO of Budhouse Group, Maksym Gavryushyn.

Ukraine has been part of CEEQA’s awards coverage since its inception and numerous Ukrainian developments have been successful.

The CEEQA awards are free to enter and are widely regarded as the sector’s most trusted and respected industry recognition. A uniquely rigorous approach to judging developed in partnership with auditor PwC ensures total transparency, independence and integrity of the results. Places on the CEEQA Jury panel, responsible for judging award entries, are rotated each year among senior representatives of market leading companies active in the sector with extensive industry experience, and knowledge of the CEE and SEE market place.

The annual CEEQA Gala, at which the winners of the awards are announced, is one of the major annual European real estate business events and attracts more than 600 industry leaders from more than 50 countries active in the sector, which has led the renewal of the region’s built infrastructure post-communism in what has become one of Europe’s most dynamic real estate markets in recent years experiencing strong market growth.

CEEQA is poised to continue its path of strong growth in delivering a universally trusted industry awards and world-class gala event showcasing the sector to the international institutional investment arena. PwC continues its role as Lead Partner and awards supervisor in 2024, working alongside the CEEQA team to push the boundaries of integrity and fairness.

