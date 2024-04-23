Press Releases

16:13 23.04.2024

How to choose a request for an online consultation with a psychotherapist

2 min read

Advertisement

1

Turning to an online psychotherapist can be the first step in solving various problems and achieving psychological well-being. However, before scheduling a consultation, it is important to determine what issue you want to address with the specialist.

What requests may arise:

  • Stress and anxiety. If you experience constant tension, anxiety, or worry, turning to an online psychotherapist can help you understand the reasons and learn to effectively manage your emotions.
  • Depression and sadness. Experiencing depressive states can significantly complicate daily life. Online therapy can help you understand your feelings, find ways to deal with depression, and learn to see a brighter future.
  • Relationship problems. Conflicts with a partner, misunderstandings with children or relatives - all of these can be the focus of work with a psychotherapist. Online consultation can help you find ways to mutual understanding and harmony in relationships.
  • Self-awareness and personal growth. Even if you don't have specific problems, turning to a psychotherapist can be a step towards personal development and self-awareness. Online sessions will help you better understand yourself and your needs, as well as uncover your inner potential.

How to prepare for the first consultation with a psychotherapist:

Think about your goals. Before turning to an online psychotherapist, decide what you want to achieve from the consultation. This will help you clearly formulate your requests and expectations for the session.

Be open and honest. It is important to remember that an online psychotherapist is a professional who is ready to help you without judgment. Be prepared to open up and share your thoughts and feelings.

Prepare questions. If you have specific questions or topics you would like to discuss with the psychotherapist, don't hesitate to prepare them in advance. This will make your consultation more productive and effective.

Use the algorithm for selecting a psychotherapist on the Ukrainian platform for psychological assistance, Meclee

Turning to an online psychotherapist on the platform Meclee.com is a step towards psychological well-being and personal growth. Regardless of the request you make, experienced psychotherapists are ready to help you find ways to solve your problems and achieve harmony in life.

AD

HOT NEWS

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Interfax-Ukraine launches Green Deal special project

Interfax-Ukraine starts publication of opinion pieces

LATEST

The conference BLACK SEA GRAIN. KYIV brought together participants and experts of the grain market

Financial results of Vozdvyzhenka RC LLC for 3 months of 2024

Bus tours to the sea: a trip on holiday with ANEX Tour

22 000 sq m business center is up for sale in Kyiv

RC Vozdvyzhenka Appeals to President and National Security and Defense Council on Risks to Institution of Seized Property Management Due to ARMA's Actions

Torture in Occupied Ukraine:  The Reckoning Project files a criminal complaint in Republic of Argentina

DIM Group put into operation two residential complexes

Payment of utility bills is now available in OTP Bank UA

Zemits is recognized as a leader in the aesthetic industry thanks to the HydroDiamond™ technology

Ponova by OTP Bank - a step towards customer needs and beyond the bank service

AD
AD
AD
AD