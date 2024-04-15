DIM Group put into operation two residential complexes

DIM Group of Companies has commissioned two construction projects - the first complexes of eco-town Lucky Land and LCD "New Autograph", for a total of 1060 apartments, the press service of the company reported.

"Like all real estate developers today, we face many obstacles. However, we make every effort to fulfill our obligations to our clients. Many people in the country have been left without houses. Therefore, it is important to build new houses today", - said the managing partner of the group of companies DIM Alexander Nasikovsky.

It is reported that the company DIM continues to increase the pace of construction, it is planned to commission more than 100 thousand square meters of housing by the end.

Lucky Land residential complex is a modern eco-city for seven blocks in Kiev, corresponding to the polyfunctional live-work-play format. At the end of January 2024 DIM put into operation 1, 2, 3 sections of the third stage. House No. 3 received its own postal address - 4D Berkovetskaya Street, in April DIM will complete the production of technical passports and from May will begin the transfer of apartments to the owners.

In March 2024 the certificate of readiness was received by the residential complex of comfort class "New Autograph". These are two buildings of 18-26 floors with 810 apartments, the engineering communications of the complex include artesian water supply and individual heating. The territory around the residential complex has a developed infrastructure - from children's and sports grounds to commercial facilities and underground parking.

A number of other projects from Dlm are in the stage of active realization. In particular, a 33-storey multifunctional complex A136 Highlight Tower is under construction. Recently it was the first in Ukraine to be audited by the largest international real estate investment consulting and management company CBRE Ukraine. The international auditors confirmed the general fulfillment of works by 54%. Given the pace of construction, the complex will be completed this fall.

During the year, DIM also plans to complete the construction of the third house of the residential complex "Metropolis", as well as to commission five houses of the eco-city Park Lake City, located 15 minutes from Kiev.

DIM Group was founded in 2014 and consists of six companies covering all stages of construction. To date, it has commissioned 12 houses in six residential complexes with a total residential area of more than 218 thousand sq. m. Six residential complexes of "comfort+" and "business class" category are under construction: "Novy Avtograf", "Metropolis", Park Lake City, Lucky Land, A136 Highlight Tower, Olegiv Podil.