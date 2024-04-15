Press Releases

16:31 15.04.2024

DIM Group put into operation two residential complexes

3 min read
DIM Group put into operation two residential complexes

DIM Group of Companies has commissioned two construction projects - the first complexes of eco-town Lucky Land and LCD "New Autograph", for a total of 1060 apartments, the press service of the company reported.
"Like all real estate developers today, we face many obstacles. However, we make every effort to fulfill our obligations to our clients. Many people in the country have been left without houses. Therefore, it is important to build new houses today", - said the managing partner of the group of companies DIM Alexander Nasikovsky.

It is reported that the company DIM continues to increase the pace of construction, it is planned to commission more than 100 thousand square meters of housing by the end.
Lucky Land residential complex is a modern eco-city for seven blocks in Kiev, corresponding to the polyfunctional live-work-play format. At the end of January 2024 DIM put into operation 1, 2, 3 sections of the third stage. House No. 3 received its own postal address - 4D Berkovetskaya Street, in April DIM will complete the production of technical passports and from May will begin the transfer of apartments to the owners.

In March 2024 the certificate of readiness was received by the residential complex of comfort class "New Autograph". These are two buildings of 18-26 floors with 810 apartments, the engineering communications of the complex include artesian water supply and individual heating. The territory around the residential complex has a developed infrastructure - from children's and sports grounds to commercial facilities and underground parking.
A number of other projects from Dlm are in the stage of active realization. In particular, a 33-storey multifunctional complex A136 Highlight Tower is under construction. Recently it was the first in Ukraine to be audited by the largest international real estate investment consulting and management company CBRE Ukraine. The international auditors confirmed the general fulfillment of works by 54%. Given the pace of construction, the complex will be completed this fall.

During the year, DIM also plans to complete the construction of the third house of the residential complex "Metropolis", as well as to commission five houses of the eco-city Park Lake City, located 15 minutes from Kiev.
DIM Group was founded in 2014 and consists of six companies covering all stages of construction. To date, it has commissioned 12 houses in six residential complexes with a total residential area of more than 218 thousand sq. m. Six residential complexes of "comfort+" and "business class" category are under construction: "Novy Avtograf", "Metropolis", Park Lake City, Lucky Land, A136 Highlight Tower, Olegiv Podil.

Tags: #dim #nasikovsky

MORE ABOUT

15:11 15.04.2024
DIM company launches residential complexes with 1,060 apartments in Q1 2024

DIM company launches residential complexes with 1,060 apartments in Q1 2024

18:04 13.03.2024
DIM group of companies commissions New Autograph residential complex

DIM group of companies commissions New Autograph residential complex

18:55 11.01.2024
DIM provides additional discounts under eRecovery program

DIM provides additional discounts under eRecovery program

08:40 25.12.2023
DIM plans to commission 100,000 square meters in 2024

DIM plans to commission 100,000 square meters in 2024

18:47 09.10.2023
Ukrainians more actively buying business class housing – DIM

Ukrainians more actively buying business class housing – DIM

20:30 28.09.2023
British International School investing in educational institutions in Park Lake City complex near Kyiv

British International School investing in educational institutions in Park Lake City complex near Kyiv

17:41 17.08.2023
Restoration of Ukraine should take place under SMART principles – opinion

Restoration of Ukraine should take place under SMART principles – opinion

AD

HOT NEWS

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Interfax-Ukraine launches Green Deal special project

Interfax-Ukraine starts publication of opinion pieces

LATEST

Payment of utility bills is now available in OTP Bank UA

Zemits is recognized as a leader in the aesthetic industry thanks to the HydroDiamond™ technology

Ponova by OTP Bank - a step towards customer needs and beyond the bank service

UNHCR Ukraine provides financial support to families hosting internally displaced people

Foxtrot purchased FPV drones for UAH 1 million for three subordinate units of the Armed Forces

OTP BANK emphasizes teamwork and implementation of the latest technologies - L.Syrota

China-US Relations. The Search for a New World Order

Discover Hollywood Vacation Rentals: Your Premier Destination in Florida

Ukrainian Red Cross, IMPACT to present longitudinal study during event: 'Current situation and prospects of refugees from Ukraine: from emergency response to return and (re)integration'

European Design Upgrade 3.0. An international project about rethinking modular housing

AD
AD
AD
AD