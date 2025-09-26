The 5th Ukrainian Construction Congress will take place in Kyiv on November 21

On November 21, 2025, the Kyiv Exhibition Center “Parkovy” will host the fifth anniversary edition of the Ukrainian Construction Congress (UBC), the main event in the construction industry. The event is organized by the DMNTR Media Group.

According to the organizers, the Congress is expected to bring together more than 6,000 participants, including representatives of business, government, and the public. The main media platform for the event will be the real estate portal DOM.i, and more than 100 leading Ukrainian media outlets will cover the event.

The key theme of Congress 2025 is “The Evolution of the Developer: Driving Factors.” As part of the program, participants in the discussions will consider a number of pressing issues, including:

the transformation of the role of the developer in society;

the formation of competitive advantages in new market conditions;

reputation management as a strategic asset;

forecasts for the development of the real estate market in 2026.

“The goal of the Congress is not only to sum up the results of the year, but also to lay the foundations for a successful start in 2026. It is a platform for direct dialogue between industry leaders, where new ideas and partnerships are born,” the organizers said in a statement.

The event is intended to bring together developers, builders, architects, investors, and government officials.

To participate in the event as a VIP guest, speaker, or partner, please contact: tel. 044 461 91 28, email [email protected]. Detailed information is available on the official website of the event: ubc-ua.info.

Interfax-Ukraine is an information partner of the event.