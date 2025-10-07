11th Kyiv International Economic Forum will take place in Kyiv on October 16

On October 16, Kyiv will host the 11th Kyiv International Economic Forum – a leading platform for dialogue between business, government, society, and the international community. This year’s topic – “Ukraine 2.0: The Power of People” – reflects a key idea: in times of war, the recovery and modernization of Ukraine and global turbulence depend on the specific decisions and actions of people – in business, government, education, and industry.

The Forum will bring together more than 1,000 leaders of Ukrainian and international business, government representatives, investors, and global experts to provide practical answers to critical questions: how to attract investment, scale production, integrate into global supply chains, build energy resilience, and remain competitive amid war and global change.

The program includes 15 panel discussions with over 100 speakers.

Key discussions include:

Global Changes, Local Solutions – about the economy in a world of transformation;

– about the economy in a world of transformation; Make Ukraine Industrial Again – how to turn industry into a growth driver;

– how to turn industry into a growth driver; In People We Trust – where to find qualified talent and how to address social challenges;

– where to find qualified talent and how to address social challenges; The Future Will Be Bright – about building energy resilience;

– about building energy resilience; Ukraine’s Battle for the Future in the New World Disorder – about Ukraine’s place in the new world order.

“Ukraine is enduring a prolonged conflict and significant economic pressure. At the same time, the world itself is changing rapidly through technological revolution, a new arms race, the energy transition, demographic shifts. A return to 2022 is impossible – we face a new reality and new opportunities. That is why at KIEF we will find answers to fundamental questions: what Ukraine of tomorrow will look like, how its economy, industry, and energy sector will evolve. And above all – what kind of people will shape and live in this new Ukraine”, emphasizes Yuriy Pyvovarov, CEO of KIEF.

Among the Forum’s speakers:

International leaders

George Friedman (online), Founder and chairman of Geopolitical Futures;

(online), Founder and chairman of Geopolitical Futures; Vjaceslavs Dombrovskis , Minister of Economy and Energy in Latvia (2014), Minister of Education and Science in Latvia (2013-2014);

, Minister of Economy and Energy in Latvia (2014), Minister of Education and Science in Latvia (2013-2014); Edward Mermelstein , Commissioner for International Affairs for the City of New York (2022-2025);

, Commissioner for International Affairs for the City of New York (2022-2025); Topi Paananen , CEO of Peikko Group;

, CEO of Peikko Group; Adam Sikorski , President of the Management Board, UNIMOT S.A.;

, President of the Management Board, UNIMOT S.A.; Teymur Taghiyev, Chief of Staff at NEQSOL Holding.

Business leaders and top managers

Maxim Timchenko , CEO of DTEK;

, CEO of DTEK; Vasyl Danylyak , CEO of OKKO Group of companies;

, CEO of OKKO Group of companies; Zoya Lytvyn , Founder of NGO OSVITORIA; Head of GovTech centre GGTC Kyiv by WEF and Ministry of Digital Transformation;

, Founder of NGO OSVITORIA; Head of GovTech centre GGTC Kyiv by WEF and Ministry of Digital Transformation; Olena Vovk , Co-owner of biotech company Enzym Group and pet food producer Kormotech;

, Co-owner of biotech company Enzym Group and pet food producer Kormotech; Vyacheslav Klymov, Co-owner, Nova Post and Nova group;

Co-owner, Nova Post and Nova group; Igor Liskі, Founder of the investment company EFI Group.

“The greatest strength and driving force of the country is its people. Those who defend and rebuild, create and make policy decisions, educate children, invest in entrepreneurship, culture, and new technologies, grow themselves every day and choose to develop Ukraine despite all challenges. KIEF 2025 is a space for decisions and partnerships that will shape the country we will live in tomorrow”, notes Vasyl Khmelnytskyi, KIEF initiator, founder of UFuture holding.

Participants from the state sector – including representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Office of the President of Ukraine, and the Parliament – will also join the discussions.

Registration and program updates are available on the Forum’s official website.

This year, the Organizing Committee will direct part of the ticket sales proceeds to support the Soborna Ukraine Charitable Foundation, which helps the families of defenders who died in the war. You can make additional donations to the Foundation via the provided link.

