Best from pharmaceutical industry of Ukraine were awarded in Kiev

On November 19, 2024, the Ukrainian House hosted the awarding ceremony of the annual competition of professionals in the pharmaceutical industry of Ukraine “Panacea-2024”, hosted by the famous TV presenter Timur Miroshnichenko.

This year the competition crossed the age line of a quarter of a century and in honor of the 25th anniversary, in order to record this historical milestone, the organizers of the competition invited the famous Ukrainian photographer Igor Gaidai with the author's photo project “Razom.UA”!

Despite the continuation of the full-scale war and aggravation of the challenges associated with it, the pharmaceutical market demonstrates significant progress in recovery from the period of decline, continues to develop and grow, demonstrating amazing adaptability, flexibility and sustainability. To summarize the results of the year, to celebrate the best among the best, to inspire each other - these were the goals that united the professional pharmaceutical community this evening.

24 Panacea-2024 statuettes were awarded to the best companies, projects and drugs. The winners were determined on the basis of data from the analytical partners of the competition - Business-Credit, SMD and IQVIA.

Bayer became the innovative company of the year according to the IQVIA analytical company. For the first time this year clinical trials in Ukraine were recognized in the nomination “Investors in innovative treatment in times of war. International sponsors of clinical trials” the award for investments in the latest developments was given to AstraZeneca.

Panacea-2024” statuettes were awarded to 2 educational projects: Bionorica company for creating a new model of educational environment for pharmacists and doctors at the National Bogomolets Medical University with a focus on phytopharmacology and phytotherapy,

and the project “UPteka: Academy of Development 9-1-1” from the pharmacy chain “Apteka 9-1-1” for creating a unique all-Ukrainian training program with educational space in Kharkiv PHARM HUB, offline and online formats and integration with leading educational institutions of Ukraine.

During the ceremony drugs in prescription and over-the-counter groups were recognized.

The winners in the nomination “Drug of the Year. Among over-the-counter medicines were:

- TANTUM VERDE®, Dileo Farma company;

- DUFALAK®, Abbott Company;

- CREON®, Abbott;

- PROKTOZAN® NEO, Stada;

- BEPANTEN®, Bayer;

- AMIXIN®, Interchem;

- MILI NOSIK, Mili Healthcare.

Among the dietary supplements the preparations SLIPFORMULA 4 in 1 from the pharmacy chain “D.S.” and ANANTAVATI® from Ananta Medicare were recognized.

The ceremony was made possible with the support of partners: the magazine “Pharmaceutical Industry” and the news agency “Interfax-Ukraine”, professional associations “Drug Manufacturers of Ukraine”, APRAD, operators of the medical devices market, pharmacy profassociation, public union “Pharmaceutical League of Ukraine”, medical technology assessment NTA, as well as legal partner “Gelon” and travel partner “Dinadis”.

The organizer of the contest is the production company “Zdorovo”.

Interfax-Ukraine news agency is a long-term partner of the annual Panacea-2024 contest.