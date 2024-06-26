Press Conferences

13:52 26.06.2024

Survey: 33% of Ukrainians believe events in Ukraine developing in right direction, 47% of opposite opinion

Some 33% of Ukrainians surveyed believe that events in Ukraine are developing in the right direction, 47% believe that they are developing in the wrong direction. Such data from a survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from June 6 to June 12, 2024, were made public at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"According to the latest survey, the proportion of those who believe that events in Ukraine are developing in the right direction is less than the proportion of those who hold the opinion that they are developing in the wrong direction (33% and 47%, respectively), however, their ratio still remains better than before the outbreak of a full-scale war (in December 2021 - 20% and 65.5% respectively)," the Center said in a press release following the results of the study.

It is noted that after the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, the proportion of citizens who believed that events in Ukraine were developing in the right direction has significantly increased (from 20% in December 2021 to 51% in September-October 2022, reaching the highest levels in February-March 2023 (61%)). "After that," sociologists note, "there is a tendency for this indicator to decrease."

The poll showed that 29% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine is able to overcome existing problems and difficulties over the next few years, 46% believe that Ukraine will be able to overcome problems in the longer term, and 11% that Ukraine is not able to overcome existing problems (the rest are undecided). "Ukrainians were most optimistic about the prospects of overcoming problems and difficulties in late 2022-early 2023 (for example, in February-March 2023 - 49%, 36% and 3%, respectively). And estimates before the start of a full-scale war (in December 2021, respectively, 18%, 54% and 18%) were significantly more pessimistic," the press release says.

The survey was conducted by the Razumkov Center from June 6 to 12, 2024, as part of the Enhance Non-Governmental Actors and Grassroots Engagement (ENGAGE) activity funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The survey is carried out by Pact in Ukraine. Its content is the sole responsibility of Pact and its partners and does not necessarily reflect the views of USAID or the United States government. A total of 2,016 respondents aged 18 and older were surveyed.

The face-to-face survey was conducted in the regions of Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, and the city of Kyiv (in the regions of Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson, only in areas controlled by the Ukrainian government and not affected by hostilities).

The survey was conducted using a stratified multi-stage sampling method with random selection. The structure of the sample population reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population of the territories where the survey was conducted as of early 2022 (by age, gender, and type of settlement).

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

