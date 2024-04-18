More than 85% of Ukrainians in favor of recognizing illegitimacy of Putin's rule, breaking off all relations with Russia, except for humanitarian ones – opinion poll

The overwhelming majority of Ukrainians support the resolution of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted in October 2023 calling on the member states of the organization to recognize Vladimir Putin as illegitimate after the illegal elections held in 2024 and to cease all contacts with him, except for humanitarian and in order to achieve peace.

According to the results of a sociological survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center on March 21-27 and presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday, 85.2% of respondents support this position of PACE, 5.2% do not support and 9.6% found it difficult to answer.

Some 92% of residents of the western macroregion of Ukraine, 91% of the central, 72% of residents of the south of Ukraine and 71.5% of residents of the east support this position, while 1%, 3%, 7% and 15% do not support it, respectively.

Some 88% of Ukrainian citizens who mostly speak Ukrainian at home and 78% of those who mostly speak Russian are in favor of recognizing Putin as illegitimate (3% and 9% do not support, respectively).

The study surveyed 2,020 respondents aged 18 and over who live in territories controlled by the Government of Ukraine where there are no military operations. The structure of the sample population reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population as of the beginning of 2022 (by age, gender, type of settlement). The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. Additional systematic deviations of the sample may be due to the consequences of the aggression of the Russian Federation.