Poll: Over 90% of Ukrainians trust AFU, 81% – Zelenskyy

KYIV. July 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Among institutions and politicians, the majority of Ukrainians (93% and 81% respectively) trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the most, according to a poll by the Razumkov Center sociological service, presented at a press conference at Interfax- Ukraine.

Among state-owned and public institutions, respondents most often expressed confidence in volunteer detachments (87%), volunteer organizations (83%), the State Emergency Service (81%), the National Guard of Ukraine (81%), the President of Ukraine (80%), the State Border Guard Service (78%), the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (75%), the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) (67%), the National Police (61%), the heads of their settlements and local councils (60.5% and 55% respectively), public organizations (60%), churches (58%), Ukrainian media (56%).

According to the poll, Ukrainians more often expressed trust than distrust in the National Bank of Ukraine (respectively 48% and 40%), in the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights (Ombudsman) (respectively 42% and 34%).

The majority of respondents express no confidence in the courts (the judicial system as a whole) (70% do not trust), political parties (68%), the state apparatus (officials) (67%), the prosecutor's office (60%), the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (56%), the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) (55%), the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) (54.5%), the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) (54%), commercial banks (54%), the Government of Ukraine (52%).

Meanwhile, distrust is expressed more often than trust in trade unions (45% do not trust them, while 25% do).

Among politicians, officials and public figures, the level of trust in which was assessed during this study, most often the respondents expressed confidence in Head of State Zelenskyy (81%), Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim (71%), volunteer Serhiy Prytula (55%), Advisor to the Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak (52%), Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov (52%).

They more often expressed confidence than distrust in Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko (48% and 35.5%, respectively), Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov (43% and 35%, respectively), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (41% and 38%, respectively), activist Serhiy Sternenko (respectively 34% and 23.5%), Head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk (respectively 33% and 15.5%), Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko (respectively 32% and 17%).

The majority of respondents do not trust leader of the Batkivschyna party Yulia Tymoshenko (78%), the leader of the deputy group in the Platform For Life and Peace Yuriy Boyko (76%), the fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko (71%), the former adviser to the President's Office Oleksiy Arestovych (65%).

More often they expressed distrust than confidence in Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia (49% do not trust him, while 21.5% trust him), in Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak (42% and 38% respectively), in Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk (respectively 36% and 31%).

On July 5 to July 11, 2023, the Razumkov Center social service has conducted a face-to-face poll titled "Citizens' assessment of situation in country, trust in social institutions, politicians, officials and public figures" in all regions of Ukraine (with the exception of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson regions, Crimea and territories where hostilities continue).

A total of 2017 respondents were interviewed, the theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

The poll has been conducted within the MATRA Program project funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ukraine.