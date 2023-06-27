Majority of Ukrainians not criticized because of language of communication – opinion poll

KYIV. June 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The majority of Ukrainians surveyed (86%) have not been criticized or disapproved of during the year because of the language of communication, according to the data of the sociological study of the Rating group, the presentation of which was held at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

At the same time, 13% of respondents faced similar rejection in society.

According to the survey results, 78% of Ukrainians were not criticized because of their political preferences (21% of respondents responded positively). Also, in the majority over the past year, there were no cases of disapproval for belonging to a particular region (88% answered "no"), on the basis of religion (92%) or because of nationality (94%).

On June 6-11, 2023, the Rating sociological group conducted a study on "Resilience during the war and in the post-war period: what Ukrainians rely on." Using the CATI method (telephone interviews), 1,200 respondents among the population of Ukraine aged 18 and over were interviewed throughout the territory, with the exception of the temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where there was no Ukrainian mobile communication at the time of the survey.

The sample is representative by age, gender and type of settlement. The error of representativeness of the study with a confidence probability of 0.95: no more than 2.8%. The survey was commissioned by the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion.