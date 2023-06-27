Press Conferences

13:50 27.06.2023

Poll: 82% of Ukrainians consider Ukrainian Armed Forces most effective institution

2 min read

KYIV. June 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The majority of Ukrainians surveyed (82%) consider the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to be the most effective institution today, according to the data of the sociological study of the Rating group, the presentation of which was held at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

At the same time, 68% consider the President of Ukraine to be the most effective, and 59% consider volunteers to be the most effective. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is evaluated positively by 38%, public organizations – by 27%, and the National Police – by 19%. The prosecutor's offices (5%) and the courts (4%) take the last positions in this assessment.

In general, 68% of respondents rate the central government and 56% – local authorities as effective.

At the same time, Ukrainians called the fight against corruption (51% of respondents) the main priority, where local authorities should direct their efforts. Some 32-34% see the solution of economic and utility problems and assistance to the army as priorities of local authorities. Restoration of damaged infrastructure is regarded as a priority for local authorities by 25% of respondents, construction of bomb shelters, shelters – 21%, assistance to refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) – 18%, assistance to small and medium–sized businesses – 17%, improvement of conditions for preschool and secondary education - 14%, social protection of the population – 12%, and transparency of the work of the authorities – 11%.

In addition, 69% of respondents have not taken part in events aimed at solving important issues for their community over the past year, and 31% have participated. However, 82% of respondents expressed their willingness to join the solution of such issues in the future (16% are not ready).

On June 6-11, 2023, the Rating sociological group conducted a study on "Resilience during the war and in the post-war period: what Ukrainians rely on." Using the CATI method (telephone interviews), 1,200 respondents among the population of Ukraine aged 18 and over were interviewed throughout the territory, with the exception of the temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where there was no Ukrainian mobile communication at the time of the survey.

The sample is representative by age, gender and type of settlement. The error of representativeness of the study with a confidence probability of 0.95: no more than 2.8%. The survey was commissioned by the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion.

Tags: #poll #conference

MORE ABOUT

14:43 27.06.2023
Majority of Ukrainians not criticized because of language of communication – opinion poll

Majority of Ukrainians not criticized because of language of communication – opinion poll

14:25 27.06.2023
About 50% of Ukrainians engaged in volunteering – survey

About 50% of Ukrainians engaged in volunteering – survey

13:14 27.06.2023
Poll: 90% of Ukrainians not ready to interact with Russian citizens

Poll: 90% of Ukrainians not ready to interact with Russian citizens

12:20 27.06.2023
More than 80% of Ukrainians consider Ukraine successful state – survey

More than 80% of Ukrainians consider Ukraine successful state – survey

12:09 27.06.2023
Faith in AFU, family help majority of Ukrainians to remain steadfast during war – survey

Faith in AFU, family help majority of Ukrainians to remain steadfast during war – survey

12:30 24.06.2023
Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

11:53 24.06.2023
Russia actually has full control over work of UN Secretariat in key areas – Yelchenko

Russia actually has full control over work of UN Secretariat in key areas – Yelchenko

19:11 21.06.2023
Some 67% of Ukrainians ready to defend their homeland in May 2023, whereas there were only 40% in 2011 – survey

Some 67% of Ukrainians ready to defend their homeland in May 2023, whereas there were only 40% in 2011 – survey

14:19 21.06.2023
Share of those who consider themselves free in Ukraine up to 84% – poll

Share of those who consider themselves free in Ukraine up to 84% – poll

09:51 20.06.2023
Western partners to announce concrete financial contributions to Ukraine's recovery at London conference - Kuleba

Western partners to announce concrete financial contributions to Ukraine's recovery at London conference - Kuleba

AD

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Ukrainians' assessment of democracy level in country's governance increased over past six years from 3.8 to 6.2 on 10-point scale – survey

Overwhelming majority of Ukrainians consider system of govt by military to be bad, although positive attitude increased to 28% - poll

Dairy associations insist on observing principles of free trade between Ukraine and Poland

Ukrainians most of all trust Zelenskyy, Kim – poll

Ukrainians most of all trust Armed Forces, volunteers, president, do not trust judiciary, political parties, Rada - poll

Representatives of vegetable oil and fat industry demand fair access to grain corridor

CEO: Smart Holding's business grinding to halt due to seizure of group's gas assets

Ukrainian businessman donates to European Commission technological solution created by his IT team to eliminate conditions that caused embargo on Ukrainian products

Architectural competitions should become effective tool for Ukraine's recovery – opinion

Ukrainian architects will present Ukrainian DNA project at Venice Biennale 2023

AD
AD
AD
AD