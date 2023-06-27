Poll: 82% of Ukrainians consider Ukrainian Armed Forces most effective institution

KYIV. June 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The majority of Ukrainians surveyed (82%) consider the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to be the most effective institution today, according to the data of the sociological study of the Rating group, the presentation of which was held at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

At the same time, 68% consider the President of Ukraine to be the most effective, and 59% consider volunteers to be the most effective. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is evaluated positively by 38%, public organizations – by 27%, and the National Police – by 19%. The prosecutor's offices (5%) and the courts (4%) take the last positions in this assessment.

In general, 68% of respondents rate the central government and 56% – local authorities as effective.

At the same time, Ukrainians called the fight against corruption (51% of respondents) the main priority, where local authorities should direct their efforts. Some 32-34% see the solution of economic and utility problems and assistance to the army as priorities of local authorities. Restoration of damaged infrastructure is regarded as a priority for local authorities by 25% of respondents, construction of bomb shelters, shelters – 21%, assistance to refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) – 18%, assistance to small and medium–sized businesses – 17%, improvement of conditions for preschool and secondary education - 14%, social protection of the population – 12%, and transparency of the work of the authorities – 11%.

In addition, 69% of respondents have not taken part in events aimed at solving important issues for their community over the past year, and 31% have participated. However, 82% of respondents expressed their willingness to join the solution of such issues in the future (16% are not ready).

On June 6-11, 2023, the Rating sociological group conducted a study on "Resilience during the war and in the post-war period: what Ukrainians rely on." Using the CATI method (telephone interviews), 1,200 respondents among the population of Ukraine aged 18 and over were interviewed throughout the territory, with the exception of the temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where there was no Ukrainian mobile communication at the time of the survey.

The sample is representative by age, gender and type of settlement. The error of representativeness of the study with a confidence probability of 0.95: no more than 2.8%. The survey was commissioned by the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion.