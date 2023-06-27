Press Conferences

12:20 27.06.2023

More than 80% of Ukrainians consider Ukraine successful state – survey

KYIV. June 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The absolute majority of the surveyed residents (82%) consider Ukraine a successful state, according to the data of the sociological study of the Rating group.

Thus, 42% of respondents answered the corresponding question "unequivocally yes" and 40% – "rather yes". At the same time, only 16% have the opposite opinion.

The presentation of the sociological study of the Rating group, commissioned by the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion on June 6-11, 2023, was held at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

More than half of the Ukrainians surveyed (56%) consider a strong army to be the main sign of a successful state. A third consider such signs to be a developed economy, the rule of law and the unity of society, 19% each consider social protection of citizens and the international authority of the country, and 14-16% each – modern science and technology, political stability, an equal society, while 11% consider the national idea as such a factor.

Assessments of the most priority areas of the country's development after the war have shown that the security factor and social protection are dominant. Thus, 77% determined that the priority after the war in Ukraine should be the development of the military industry, strengthening borders and reforming. Some 70% consider the growth of salaries and pensions, the availability of medicine, financial assistance to the poor to be a priority. Innovations in the state (new technologies, energy conservation, science and education) are considered a priority by 44% of respondents.

According to the survey, the majority of respondents (58%) noted that for the sake of victory they are ready to experience difficulties due to the war of several years. Some 11% noted that they are ready to endure for about a year, 12% – for several months. Some 11% of respondents are not ready to endure difficulties, most of all among the poor (23%).

Medicine (50%), military industry (46%), construction (43%), agriculture (38%) and education and science (34%) are the sectors of the economy that, according to respondents, should develop first of all after the war in Ukraine. Some 23% believe that heavy industry and metallurgy should be the priority of development, 15% – the IT sphere.

Youth (50%), military and veterans (46%) are the categories of the population that, according to the majority of respondents, will contribute most to the effective development of Ukrainian society in the future. Some 30% of respondents believe that they should be scientists, innovators, 26% – volunteers, 25% – entrepreneurs of small and medium–sized businesses, 16% – public figures, 13% - politicians or heads of large businesses, enterprises. Some 8% each consider representatives of local authorities, or clergy, 6% – journalists, bloggers.

On June 6-11, 2023, the Rating sociological group conducted a study on "Resilience during the war and in the post-war period: what Ukrainians rely on." Using the CATI method (telephone interviews), 1,200 respondents among the population of Ukraine aged 18 and over were interviewed throughout the territory, with the exception of the temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where there was no Ukrainian mobile communication at the time of the survey.

The sample is representative by age, gender and type of settlement. The error of representativeness of the study with a confidence probability of 0.95: no more than 2.8%. The survey was commissioned by the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion.

