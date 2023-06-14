Press Conferences

12:48 14.06.2023

Ukrainians most of all trust Armed Forces, volunteers, president, do not trust judiciary, political parties, Rada - poll

Ukrainians most of all trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine (93%), volunteer detachments (86%), the President of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine (83% each).

These are the results of a survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center and presented at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to the survey, 82% of respondents trust volunteer organizations, 80% - the State Emergency Service, 79% - the State Border Guard Service, 75% - the Ministry of Defense, 66% - the Security Service of Ukraine, 61% - public organizations and churches, 59% - the National Police, 58% - the heads of the cities (towns, villages) where the respondents live, and 55% - the councils of the cities (towns, villages) where the respondents live.

Respondents more often express trust than distrust to the media (49% and 37.5%, respectively), the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights (46% and 28%, respectively), and to the National Bank (46% and 37%, respectively).

The majority of respondents do not trust the courts and the judicial system as a whole - 70%, 69% of respondents do not trust political parties, 66% do not trust the state apparatus (officials), 58% do not trust the prosecutor's office, 56% do not trust commercial banks, and 55% do not trust the Verkhovna Rada.

Also, distrust is more often expressed to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (49.5% do not trust, and only 27% trust), the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (49% and 26.5%, respectively), the Government of Ukraine (49% and 39%, respectively), the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (respectively 49% and 30%), and trade unions (respectively 42% and 26%).

The sociological service of the Razumkov Center conducted a poll on May 23-31 as part of the MATRA program funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ukraine. The survey was conducted face-to-face in all regions controlled by the government of Ukraine, where there are no hostilities, and in Kyiv.

A total of 2,020 respondents over the age of 18 were surveyed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

