Ukrainian architects will present Ukrainian DNA project at Venice Biennale 2023

KYIV. April 13 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Chamber of Architecture of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine and the Design4Ukraine association will present at the Venice Biennale 2023 the Ukrainian DNA - DNA UCRAINO joint project, which will be exhibited in Venice from May 18 to June 20.

"This art and research architectural project is an attempt to show our identity for everyone in particular and for the world in general. Since 2014, Ukraine has not been represented at the architectural Biennale. Today we must change this," said the Ukrainian DNA project curator, deputy head of the Chamber of Architecture of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine, architect Anna Kyrii at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

The project manager is Italian marketing expert Roberto Bianconi, the curators, in addition to Kyrii, are Design4Ukraine Ambassador in Switzerland, researcher of design, arts and crafts Anastasia Biletska, Design4Ukraine Ambassador in Italy, ceramic artist Hanna Manako, PhD in architecture, member of the National Union of Architects Olha Neshta, co-owner and director of Maino Design Ukraine Sana Moreau, president of the Italian association Scuola Permanente dell'Abitare Edoardo Milesi and president of Design4Ukraine Yaroslav Belinsky.

"It is very important that our Ukrainian architects participate in the future restoration of Ukraine, who would work together with the European professional community. The project that we are preparing for the Biennale should create a laboratory where there will be a direct dialogue between specialists from different countries, with honest and transparent rules for effective assistance to Ukraine," commented project curator Hanna Manako.

The project will be located on the island of Giudecca, in the hall of the monastery of Santi Cosma e Damiano. The space was provided by the association Scuola Permanente dell'Abitare, architect Edoardo Milesi, and the Bevilacqua La Masa Foundation.

The Ukrainian DNA - DNA UCRAINO project at the Biennale will include three installations: a series of vytynankas (openwork cutting out of paper, birch bark, fabric, leather) Merezhyvo Stolіt by Daria Alioshkina, works from the rhizome of wheat Rizoma by Diana Bilichenko and a series of graphic pictograms Zustrich. Poza Chasom by Ornella Ostapenko.

The project will also include an interactive lecture hall and a time capsule that will contain a film edited from video messages from Ukrainian architects.

"We want to collect as many of your stories and appeals to the world as possible. Especially appeals from architects who are now at the front protecting us all in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We are regaining our voice, our history, our past and future at an extremely high price. We invite you become part of a common project and speak with the world, because we have something to say," Kyrii said.

Сurator Olha Neshta also expressed hope for synchronization of communication with the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development and Infrastructure, which on April 12 announced its participation in the Biennale.

"The theme of the Biennale this year is the Laboratory of the Future, and now it is impossible to imagine such a discussion without Ukraine. It would be very good if all Ukrainian projects synchronize communication. The national pavilion and niche initiatives on the international platform will together have the opportunity to present multidimensionality - show and tell to the world community about Ukrainian architecture, about our architects and find international partners for the restoration of the country in the future," she said.

Video contact form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1lmlpriKRIDJ_PHI32qne4gXPMUFNX9dMJ_jJaewH41k