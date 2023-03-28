Press Conferences

16:47 28.03.2023

Half of Ukrainians who left after start of Russian invasion decide not to return to Ukraine for security reasons – poll

4 min read

(The 11th paragraph has been added)

KYIV. March 28 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The security issue has become the reason for not returning to Ukraine for 50% of citizens who left the country after February 24, 2022.

This is evidenced by the results of an online survey assessing the migration processes and moods of Ukrainians, which were presented by executive director of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future Vadym Denysenko at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the survey, 37% of respondents have close relatives (spouses, children or parents) who were forced to leave Ukraine after the start of a full-scale Russian invasion, and 80% have friends and acquaintances with whom they communicate personally.

The main reason for leaving was the lack of a sense of security, 58% said the need to take care of children and their future, and 57% believe that the reason is the increased level of danger.

Answering a question about the attitude towards the need to return, 46% of respondents, who left after February 24, 2022, noted that "everyone decides for themselves," 21% chose the option "yes, immediately after the end of the war (before the process of rebuilding the country)," and 16.5% - "yes, if there is no threat of occupation of their territories."

Regarding the assessment of the intentions of the closest relatives who left to return to Ukraine, 36% of respondents answered "definitely yes - they firmly decided it," 32% consider it possible, "if there is work and it is safe," 14% believe that it is unlikely whether it will happen, "because they are starting to settle in a new place," 5% said no, and 3% of the respondents are going to move to relatives if possible.

At the same time, 44% of respondents believe that their friends and acquaintances will be able to return if it is safe in Ukraine and the issue of employment can be resolved, 29% are convinced that it will definitely be so, because "they constantly talk about it," 15% - chose the option "unlikely" and 2% - "no."

Among the reasons that influence the decision of people to return to Ukraine are family ties (60%), habitual lifestyle and environment (46%), security (42%), job availability (36%), patriotism (32%), failures in settling abroad (27%), and caring for children, since they have to live and study in Ukraine (16%).

At the same time, 55% of respondents named life prospects as reasons not to return to Ukraine, 50% - safety, 48% - availability of work, 33% - caring for children (they should receive a normal education and start a new life), 28% - comfort, and 27% - lack of fight against corruption and lustration of pro-Russian forces in Ukraine.

Also, 21% of respondents said that among their acquaintances, friends and colleagues there are men who left Ukraine after February 24, 2022, although they had no legal reasons or grounds for this (59% answered "no," 19% - "I don't know" and another 1% refused to answer this question).

"As for those 21% who left the country illegally, we asked how exactly they traveled illegally. And here we have an undisputed leader (two first places 23% each) – through bribes and volunteering. Third, fourth, fifth place – 15-16% each – through registration of disability for themselves, registration of care for a disabled relative, and the third point is through student visas," Denysenko said.

In addition, 47% of respondents to the question of whether Ukrainian refugees should help Ukraine answered that everyone decides for themselves, 28% believe that for this purpose (for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) part of their salary should be transferred. The average monthly donations of Ukrainians who left, according to the survey, are UAH 51-100 (this was reported by 16.4% of respondents, while 18.2% answered that they had not helped the Armed Forces of Ukraine or volunteers with money over the past three months).

The online survey Assessment of Migration Processes and Moods was conducted by the Ukrainian Institute for the Future together with New Image Group on March 20-23. Respondents gave answers to questions about their motivation to return to Ukraine or stay abroad, and assessed the likelihood of their friends and relatives returning.

The survey involved 1,200 respondents, including the adult population of Ukraine, Internet users aged 18 years and older. The statistical error with a probability of 0.95 does not exceed 2.89%.

The survey was conducted throughout the territory of Ukraine, except for settlements in the temporarily uncontrolled territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk and Kherson regions, as well as the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Tags: #poll #conference

MORE ABOUT

11:10 28.03.2023
Half of Ukrainians who left after start of Russian invasion decide not to return to Ukraine for security reasons - poll

Half of Ukrainians who left after start of Russian invasion decide not to return to Ukraine for security reasons - poll

11:30 24.03.2023
European Commission head announces conference to be devoted to issue of return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

European Commission head announces conference to be devoted to issue of return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

16:50 21.03.2023
Scientists urge power engineers to abandon construction of Kaniv PSPP in favor of preserving unique archaeological complex

Scientists urge power engineers to abandon construction of Kaniv PSPP in favor of preserving unique archaeological complex

20:45 15.03.2023
Zelenskyy, Prytula, Podoliak leading in ranking of politicians, public figures trusted by Ukrainians – opinion poll

Zelenskyy, Prytula, Podoliak leading in ranking of politicians, public figures trusted by Ukrainians – opinion poll

15:01 13.03.2023
II Scientific and Practical Conference "Green Construction" will be held on April 13-14, 2023

II Scientific and Practical Conference "Green Construction" will be held on April 13-14, 2023

20:32 27.02.2023
Most Moldovans are for neutrality on conflict in Ukraine - poll

Most Moldovans are for neutrality on conflict in Ukraine - poll

13:31 22.02.2023
Almost half of Ukrainians rate their psycho-emotional state at 3 out of 5, third of citizens believe it slightly worsened over last month – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians rate their psycho-emotional state at 3 out of 5, third of citizens believe it slightly worsened over last month – poll

13:29 22.02.2023
Almost half of Ukrainians rate their psycho-emotional state at 3 out of 5, third of citizens believe it slightly worsened over last month – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians rate their psycho-emotional state at 3 out of 5, third of citizens believe it slightly worsened over last month – poll

16:27 21.02.2023
Tender conditions for purchase of 10 large buses by Kryvy Rih cut off Ukrainian manufacturers – Etalon Corporation

Tender conditions for purchase of 10 large buses by Kryvy Rih cut off Ukrainian manufacturers – Etalon Corporation

19:14 17.02.2023
Munich Security Conference focuses on Putin's war against Ukraine, protecting world order – Conference Chairman

Munich Security Conference focuses on Putin's war against Ukraine, protecting world order – Conference Chairman

AD

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Prosecutor General's Office investigates 11 cases of ecocide committed since start of war

Farmers ask authorities to extend 5-7-9 lending program for spring sowing season

Ukrainian-Polish art project "War through prism of art" presented in Kyiv

EU, East Europe Foundation announce grant competition for Ukrainian public organizations worth over UAH 11 mln

One third of Ukrainians say they lost their jobs after Feb 24, 2% lost housing, health of more than half worsened

Only 11% of Ukrainians who moved after invasion do not intend to return home, half waiting for end of war – opinion poll

Two-thirds of Ukrainians consider amnesty for teachers, collaborating doctors from occupied territories acceptable – poll

Three-quarters of Ukrainians expect war crimes trials to start soon in Ukraine – opinion poll

Several times increase in energy service contracts with budgetary institutions expected in 2023 - head of profile association

Union of Architects asks Zelensky to help stop pressure on union

AD
AD
AD
AD